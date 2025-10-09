Broncos named a fit for key player who can push defense over the top

The Denver Broncos should be active at the NFL trade deadline, as there are many logical fits to help this team. Despite the offseason additions made by Denver, it's not a secret where this team is weakest. The Broncos are a good team and could be on the cusp of turning into something more, but at the end of the day, they need better players at certain positions.

However, GM George Paton has largely done a great job with this team and has definitely built something special. The NFL trade deadline in 2025 is November 4th, so the Broncos have less than a month to make an addition if they want to.

The way things look now, it is trending toward a few obvious teams being in 'sell' mode, and the Broncos were just named a fit for a key player who could be on the move.

Denver Broncos are a logical fit for a key player who can patrol the middle of the defense

Here is Sayre Bedinger in NFL Spin Zone on New York Jets' linebacker Quincy Williams:

The Jets might have a coveted piece on their roster in starting linebacker Quincy Williams, an outstanding player who is currently on IR and eligible to come back in a few weeks. The Jets' roster situation is such that this team can afford to move on from veterans on expiring contracts, and Williams being a free agent after the season fits the bill.

Quincy Williams is on injured reserve, but is expected to not miss the entire 2025 season and is, as Bedinger notes, a free agent following the season. The Jets did just re-sign linebacker Jamien Sherwood, so it's simply not likely that the Jets re-sign Williams. The linebacker position isn't near the top of the Jets' primary roster issues.

And with a new regime taking over in 2025, the likelihood that veterans get moved is that much higher. Furthermore, the Jets are the only winless team in the NFL, so they are trending toward being in a sell mode here in the coming weeks. Quincy Williams is a very good player, and from 2021-2024, he produced the following:



471 total tackles

9 sacks

50 tackles for loss

16 QB hits

20 passes defended

9 forced fumbles

He was a first-team All-Pro in the 2023 NFL Season, and is simply a great player at a position of need for the Denver Broncos. In an ideal world, and in my opinion, the Broncos' ILB tandem when the latter part of the season rolls around is Dre Greenlaw and some sort of trade deadline addition like Quincy Williams.

The fit is there, he's not likely to cost much to acquire, and the addition would push this defense over the top.