Breece Hall is the one player who could wreck the Broncos in Week 6

Breece Hall has played his tail off against the Denver Broncos in his career, and he's the only player who could wreck Week 6. On paper and otherwise, the Broncos should be able to beat the New York Jets by double-digits, and they have played quite well against bad teams since the start of 2024.

They did just blowout the Cincinnati Bengals at some, so there's that. For the first time in the Sean Payton era, the Broncos are playing an international game. Luckily, it's technically an 'away' game for the Broncos, and it's also against the worst team in the NFL.

After an emotional win against a top team in the Eagles in Week 5, Denver being able to play the Jets is a best-case scenario, honestly. However, the Jets do still have some talented players, and there is an obvious one on offense who has brutalized the Denver Broncos in his three career games against them.

Breece Hall plays out of his mind when he faces the Denver Broncos

Breece Hall is 2-1 in his career against the Denver Broncos, and he's been able to do this in the three matchups in total:





36 carries

253 yards

2 touchdowns

7.0 yards per carry

He's busted-out long runs and has gotten in the end zone. And the last time Denver beat the Jets was at the beginning of the 2024 NFL Season - Breece Hall was a non-factor in that game, and that isn't a coincidence if you ask me.

When you look at the Jets' schedule this year, they have played some subpar defenses, and thus far in 2025, Breece Hall has done this:



66 carries

351 yards

5.3 yards per carry

He's been efficient on the ground, but he's not lighting it up. Overall, it's a simple fact that Breece Hall is a good player. Hall is in his final year of his rookie contract with the New York Jets and might honestly get traded before the November 4th deadline.

For years with the Jets, he's never been able to hit his full potential, but he's on pace for a strong year here in 2024, and is actually younger than Broncos' RB RJ Harvey, which is interesting. Anyway, Denver has to fill up these running lanes, as Breece Hall has decimated Denver in his career, and the Jets do excel as an offensive line in run blocking.

If the Broncos can make Breece Hall a non-factor or just contain him overall, they will blow the Jets out.