Key Broncos' statistic will be why the offense soon explodes in 2025

The Denver Broncos' offense is on the cusp of exploding and hitting its stride in the 2025 NFL Season. The team has played just five games, but things are pointing up after the team's comeback win against the Eagles.

That was a true showing of grit and the culture that Sean Payton established. Bo Nix was lights-out in the fourth-quarter, and the run game was even quite effective. Denver now faces the New York Jets and New York Giants in the coming weeks.

This key statistic through five weeks will be the primary reason why the team's offense really gets going in the coming weeks.

The Denver Broncos' game has been great this year

The Denver Broncos have really seen their run game come alive thanks to JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey, the two new additions to the backfield. Dobbins actually ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards and is on pace to have his first-ever 1,000-yard season. Still not yet 27 years old, Dobbins could have a few more years of high-end production left.

Anyway, the Broncos' run game is noticeably improved, and when you see the numbers laid out, it's flat-out insane:



2025: 140.6 yards per game (4th-best)

2024: 110.4 yards per game (17th-best)

The Denver Broncos, through five games in the 2025 season, are averaging about 30 yards more per game than they did in the 2024 NFL Season, and the consistency of free agent signing JK Dobbins has been the main reason for this. Dobbins has rushed for over 60 yards in every single game this year and has averaged a very healthy 5.2 yards per carry.

He's also getting into the end zone, rushing for four touchdowns, including a clutch one in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles. You would have to think that as the 2025 NFL Season goes on, rookie RJ Harvey is only going to get more comfortable in the offense, so he could become a huge factor as well.

Thus far, though, the returns have been great with the run game. Denver actually stuck with the rushing attack during their fourth-quarter comeback against the Eagles, and it really paid off. Sean Payton has left his mark all across this team, and one of the bigger changes this team made was at RB in the offseason. It's paying off, and it's going to be the reason why the offense soon hits its stride.

Establishing the run consistently, simply put, forces defenses in a tough spot, as the passing attack is then able to get going. Unless something major happens, the run game and the offense are going to continue its upward trend.