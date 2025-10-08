3 upcoming opponents the Broncos could truly embarrass and blowout

The Denver Broncos have had a ton of blowout wins since the start of the 2024 NFL Season, and there could be more blowouts coming for the team. Since the start of 2024, the Broncos have won nine games by double-digits.

When this team gets going in a game, it's hard to stop, but Denver did also win a close game in Week 5, and that's really the most important thing here - we all know that the Broncos are capable of beating bad teams, but being able to beat good teams and win close games is what'll propel this team to the next level.

However, we want to talk about some upcoming potential blowouts the Broncos might be able to tally on their schedule. Let's get into it.

The Denver Broncos could flat-out embarrass some upcoming opponents

Week 6 vs. New York Jets (London)

The New York Jets have a -45 point differential through five games, so they are losing games by a margin of nine points. However, the Jets have notched a good point of their production this year in 'garbage time,' when the game is all but over, so I do believe this team is worse than the already-bad numbers indicate.

The Jets rank 31st in points allowed this year and simply do not have many good players on the roster at all. The defense has allowed 11 passing touchdowns but has intercepted the ball zero times. The Broncos' offense could have their best game of the season in Week 6, and the Jets' offense really isn't anything special.

Week 7 vs. New York Giants

The New York Giants have a -40 point differential and are 1-4 through the first five weeks of the 2025 NFL Season. Things aren't pretty for the Giants on either side of the ball, and it's really no surprise. Rookie QB Jaxson Dart is now taking the reigns and has been their starter for two games now. The Giants are in Denver in Week 7, and this could trend to be the worst game of Dart's career. With no Malik Nabers and New York simply not having the personnel to match up with Denver, the Broncos might be able to pile it on at home in two weeks.

Week 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Arguably the worst team in the NFL, thus far, the Las Vegas Raiders are somehow worse than they were last year. Their point differential is -56, and they just lost by 34 points to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Starting QB Geno Smith has thrown nine interceptions already, which ranks first in the NFL.

The Raiders have also scored 20 or fewer points in three of their five games this year. The scoring offense ranks 30th in the NFL, and their defense is again nothing special. The Broncos beat the Raiders both times in 2024 and could be trending toward doing that again.