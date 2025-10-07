3 names Broncos must keep tabs on as the NFL trade deadline approaches

The 2025 NFL trade deadline is already less than a month away. Who should the Denver Broncos keep their eye out for? The Broncos are 3-2 and have a pretty long winning streak staring them down in the face in the coming weeks. It would not be a stretch to suggest that the Broncos have seven wins across their first nine games when the deadline hits.

The NFL trade deadline is on November 4th, which is right after the Week 9 slate. Denver is playing in Houston against the Texans and will then head home for a homestand before the bye week. If the Denver Broncos are at a 7-2 or 6-3 record, or perhaps even 5-4 and need a boost, they must hit the NFL trade deadline market to see who is out there.

Let's dive into a few players the Broncos must keep tabs on and perhaps make a deal for.

The Denver Broncos should keep an eye out for a few players at the deadline

Erik McCoy, C, New Orleans Saints

Taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Erik McCoy is a Pro Bowl center and someone who was obviously drafted when Sean Payton was still with the New Orleans Saints. McCoy just turned 28 years old, so he's still quite young for the position. Furthermore, the Broncos are likely going to be without Ben Powers for multiple months, so the interior could use a huge boost. Well, the Broncos could perhaps swing a trade for a more long-term option at center which could further indicate that Powers isn't going to remain with the team in 2026.

The Broncos surely won't have five big-time contracts along the offensive line - that would be a bit overkill. While Ben Powers going down does hurt, there is a legitimate chance that he ends up being cut in 2026 for cap purposes. Acquiring Erik McCoy in a trade gives Denver a long-term answer at the position and does give them some OL flexibility next offseason as well. This would be a pretty sweet move if you ask me.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

So, a bit of news broke on Tuesday:

The Ravens are reportedly willing to part with All-Pro TE Mark Andrews before the November 4th trade deadline 🧐



Andrews, who’s set to become an unrestricted free-agent in 2026, could be on the move with the Ravens sitting at 1-4.



(via Eric Williams/ FOX Sports) pic.twitter.com/zDnEziGlPI — Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) October 6, 2025

Could the Denver Broncos make another huge move at the position and swing a trade for a more complete tight end in Mark Andrews? The Broncos did sign Evan Engram to a two-year deal, but he's not a true in-line tight end that Denver has been missing. Mark Andrews would give them another weapon in the receiving game, and it could allow someone like Engram to thrive more in a dedicated receiving role. This would be a wild trade, but it does make some sense.

Cody Barton, LB, Tennessee Titans

Cody Barton played his tail off for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season, but he was not re-signed. Broncos fans know the story of this position at this point, as Alex Singleton has been horrendous this year, and Barton is simply the better player. With the Tennessee Titans trending toward being one of the worst teams in the NFL, it would not shock me to see them fielding calls on some veterans.

Sure, the Titans just signed Barton, but if the price is right...