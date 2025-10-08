2 Broncos players with the most to gain in Week 6 against the Jets

Following Denver's dramatic win over the Eagles, the Broncos head to London as significant favorites over the winless Jets. Through five games, the Broncos have held a lead in the final minute in all of them, but have only three wins to their names. Despite that, the Broncos are gaining more hype and attention than any other team in football heading into Week 6.

If the Broncos are going to build upon their momentum, they could use increased production from a few important names. Denver saw more contributors than usual in Week 5, but they need two specific players to continue their production. If that can be the case for the Broncos, they should be able to establish themselves as one of the NFL's elite.

The Broncos could really use a strong performance from Jahdae Barron and Evan Engram in Week 6. Both flashed at the end of the game last Sunday, highlighted by Barron's pass breakup on the final drive and Engram's score to put the Broncos in position to take a lead. Considering the nature of Sunday's opponent, they should have every chance to.

Evan Engram and Jahdae Barron have the most to gain in Week 6 against the Jets

Evan Engram and Jahdae Barron are in great shape to have major performances against the Jets next week. The Broncos should put both in a position to gain momentum for themselves in the contest, and hopefully help with Denver's greater push for the playoffs. Both match up well with the Jets, too.

For Barron, he should see some considerable time on Sunday morning. The Jets tend to run their offense through their running game and tight ends frequently, which could lead to a good deal of targets for tight end Mason Taylor, who is second on the team in receiving yards. If Taylor is a focal point of their plan of attack on Sunday through the air, Denver should opt to run more Barron on the field than leaving coverage up to the likes of Alex Singleton, who got burned by Saquon Barkley for a big play touchdown last week.

As for Engram, he became a key piece to Denver's passing game in the second half, culminating with his score in the fourth quarter. Engram hasn't quite lived up to the hype that he got when the Broncos signed him in the summer.

The Broncos are facing one of the worst defenses in the league; they haven't forced a single takeaway this year, and the Broncos should be able to work in any different playmaker they wish. An effective Engram could make a world of difference towards the Broncos' chances to play well into the winter.