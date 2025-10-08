Broncos could get the head coaching carousel started early in the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos are trending toward hitting their stride in the coming weeks, and that could get the head coaching carousel started in 2025. The Broncos beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 has surely given them the confidence they needed to prove to themselves and the NFL world that they belong among the elite teams in the NFL.

The Broncos had been a team that many criticized for only beating bad teams. This franchise did need a signature win, if you will. Their fourth quarter comeback in Philly was precisely what this franchise needed, and now, all of a sudden, Denver could be staring down a 5-2 start in the 2025 NFL Season.

It's not crazy to suggest that the Broncos could hold sole possession of first place in the AFC West at some point over the next month, and one of their upcoming expected wins could get the head coaching carousel started in the 2025 season.

Brian Daboll of the New York Giants is hanging by a thread...

The 1-4 New York Giants are playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL Season, and they then travel to Denver to face the Broncos in Week 7. New York came into this season with one of the toughest schedules in the NFL, but with one of the worst teams.

It'd be a tall task for any coach, but Daboll is in his fourth year and just has not found any sort of stable success. Part of that is due to the ineptitude of their GM, Joe Schoen, but Daboll hasn't exactly put his teams in good spots to win games.

The Giants are now starting rookie QB Jaxson Dart, and unless something wild happens, Dart should still be the QB when the Giants face the Broncos in Week 7. Two more losses for the franchise would have this team at 1-6, and it would be hard to envision the Giants front office sticking with Brian Daboll at that point.

The NFL is a tough business, and good teams like the Broncos simply have to take care of business against bad teams like the Giants. It would be a massive upset if they were able to come into Denver and get the victory, but I reckon the Broncos are going to take care of business in what could be another home blowout win for the franchise.