2 Broncos players with the most to lose in Week 6 against the Jets

Even after Denver's monumental win over the Eagles on Sunday, the Broncos still have a handful of questions regarding their roster. Denver was only able to complete their comeback because they trailed in the first place, and probably by more than they were comfortable with. Denver's 14-point deficit is very likely a scenario they'd like to avoid for the rest of the season if they wish to live among the AFC's elite.

Namely, the Broncos saw repeat struggles from their inside linebacker position. The team still awaits the debut of Dre Greenlaw, but they'll need to wait at least one more week until they can see it. In the meantime, they need to figure out what to do up the middle, considering the only big play touchdown the Eagles had came on poor coverage by inside linebackers.

On the offensive side, the Broncos are going to need to replace the presence of Ben Powers. With the trade deadline looming, guard is an incredibly easy position for the Broncos to attack via the trade market. If they are considering going that route, it likely means whoever the Broncos decide to start in Powers' place might be on a one-game showcase.

Alex Singleton and Ben Powers' replacement have the most to lose in Week 6 against the Jets

If Alex Singleton struggles again, it's very reasonable to believe that Sunday could be his last start with the Broncos. Dre Greenlaw is eligible to be activated off the IR, and there's no news to suggest he'll remain on IR past that four-game window. Singleton's poor coverage led to Barkley's major touchdown reception on Sunday, and he appears to be losing more tackles than Broncos fans are used to seeing from him.

Justin Strnad has done more than fine as a second inside backer and might keep that role once Greenlaw returns, which would relegate Singleton to the bench. There is also always the wildcard of Drew Sanders making a potential return, along with the Broncos trading for a linebacker before the deadline.

Speaking of trades, the Broncs might find themselves in the market for a guard after the injury to Ben Powers. Denver can roll with some combination of Calvin Throckmorton and/or Matt Peart, but odds are you don't want either starting on a playoff team down the stretch. Denver is expecting Powers to be out roughly 10 weeks, placing him at a late-December return.

Sean Payton will need over half a season of guard play from Powers' replacement, so a trade might not be the worst idea. Giving a backup a game to try out against the Jets isn't the worst idea either, but a struggle against the Jets would signal a need for an external move. KOA's Benjamin Allbright mentioned New Orleans' Trevor Penning as a possible trade target.