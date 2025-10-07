NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Denver Broncos rise in latest AFC rankings

The Denver Broncos put the entire NFL on notice with their Week 5 comeback win. Where do they stand in the updated AFC rankings? With all of the Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, and Ravens losing in Week 5, the Broncos gained a ton of ground in the AFC.

And right now, it does not appear like the conference has a concrete second-best team next to Buffalo. This thing is wide open, so Denver getting a huge win in Week 5 is just that, huge. Not only was the comeback miraculous, but it also paints a great picture for this franchise.

Denver needed a 'signature' win as many talked about, and they got one. With the AFC largely being a bad conference, the Broncos are creeping closer toward being no. 1. Let's get into the updated AFC hierarchy following Week 5 action.

Updated AFC power rankings: Denver Broncos are making the climb

16. New York Jets (0-5)

The worst team in the NFL and the only winless team in the NFL, the New York Jets play the Denver Broncos in London in Week 6. Denver has to be sure they do not overlook this opponent. It could turn into a trap game.

15. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)

Having now lost three games in a row, the Bengals may as well be 0-5 if we're being honest. Jake Browning has been a disaster, but with how weak the AFC is, trading for someone like Jameis Winston might actually help Cincy climb back into the mix.

14. Miami Dolphins (1-4)

Losing in heartbreaking fashion against the Carolina Panthers probably put a dagger into this season, as they were staring down a two-game win streak in Week 5 before blowing it.

13. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

Losers of four games in a row, Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders are, predictably, horrendous. Smith has thrown nine interceptions already.

12. Cleveland Browns (1-4)

The Cleveland Browns got an encouraging start from Dillon Gabriel, so not all is lost. The Browns have a playoff-caliber defense and might be able to hit five or six wins this year.

11. Tennessee Titans (1-4)

Thanks to the dysfunction of the Arizona Cardinals, the Tennessee Titans earned their first win of the season, but it was far from pretty and does not change the harsh reality of this franchise...

10. Baltimore Ravens (1-4)

Getting blown out at home without Lamar Jackson, it feels like it's going to take some major injury luck going forward for the Baltimore Ravens to get back into the mix in the weak AFC.

9. Houston Texans (2-3)

Now winners of two games in a row, the 2-3 Houston Texans are trying to get themselves back into the mix here, but they've got serious offensive issues that aren't likely going to go away.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (2-3)

The Kansas City Chiefs are an average football team - they gave up a double-digit lead on Monday Night Football and lost to a team that was and is better than them, so please do not call the Jags' victory an upset. It wasn't.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

Now losers of two in a row, the LA Chargers are getting injured and don't have the depth to respond to such injuries. It would not shock me to see this team dip below .500 at some point this year.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)

On the bye in Week 5, the Pittsburgh Steelers won three of their first four games, but you just have to wonder how far this team can go with an old QB and a defense that relies too much on the splash play.

5. New England Patriots (3-2)

Beating the Buffalo Bills in primetime is not for everyone, but the New England Patriots did it and are really beginning to put the NFL on notice. They could absolutely make the playoffs this year.

4. Denver Broncos (3-2)

Denver rises up big-time in our latest AFC power rankings, as beating the Eagles in Philly was a tall task by itself, but mounting a double-digit comeback in the fourth quarter makes this that much more impressive.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1)

After another statement win in Week 5, the Jacksonville Jaguars deserve a ton of credit and are one of the best teams in the AFC. You don't win four games out of five by coincidence or luck...

2. Indianapolis Colts (4-1)

Throttling the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, the Indianapolis Colts rise to no. 2 in our AFC power rankings and feel like a solid team that could win a playoff game.

1. Buffalo Bills (4-1)

The top team in the AFC, despite the loss, is the Buffalo Bills. They have a lot going for them but do need to shape-up a bit on defense.