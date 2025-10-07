The Denver Broncos will be without Ben Powers for about two months. Who should replace him in the lineup? The Broncos definitely have some logical in-house options to replace Ben Powers, but who will get the primary job in his absence?

Powers has started every single game for Denver since signing back in 2023, and he's largely been a rock-solid player for the team. He might 'only' be the fourth-best starter along the OL, but that is more of a testament to just how strong Denver's OL is as a whole.

The Broncos should be just fine without Ben Powers, but it's going to be noticeable without him in the lineup. We looked at a handful of names who could replace him while he recovers from a biceps injury. Let's dive into those players here.

Ben Powers is headed to IR with a biceps injury. Who should replace him?

Alex Palczewski

Listed as the primary backup at both guard spots, Alex Palczewski figures to get the nod in place of Powers until he proves he can't hold it down. This is going to be a long-term thing, as Powers is missing a healthy two months, so it's not like this will be a small absence. Palczewski did fill in admirably in the 2024 NFL Season when Mike McGlinchey got hurt, so that could prove some hope that he does it in 2025 as well.

Calvin Throckmorton

Calvin Throckmorton is on the Broncos' practice squad and is actually someone I am oddly intrigued with. Throckmorton began his career with the New Orleans Saints back in the 2021 NFL Season and started 14 games at left guard as a rookie.

He's totaled 27 starts in 48 regular season games of action, and it feels like, at least in my eyes, he'd be the most reliable option to fill in for Powers. He's got the interior starting experience and is someone who has proven to be competent as a starter when asked.

Matt Peart

Matt Peart got some action at guard in the preseason and is one of the Broncos' backups along the OL. He is an experienced player and could honestly 'compete' with Alex Palczewski to fill in for Powers. Peart has primarily played tackle across his NFL career but does have the ability to slide inside as well, which is always a great quality as a backup OL.

Mark Glowinski

A fourth-round pick all the way back in the 2015 NFL Draft, Mark Glowinski is a free agent but does have a ton of starting experience. He's actually started 101 games in the NFL along the interior for three different franchises. He was recently with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024, where he started in all five games he appeared in.

With 129 total games of regular season experience, Denver could look to Glowinski if they aren't really settled on their in-house options. This could be something the team looks to do in a couple of weeks, depending on the performance of whoever fills in for Ben Powers first.