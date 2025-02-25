Broncos fans shouldn't expect shock Rob Gronkowski comeback despite rumors

The Denver Broncos will need to search far and wide as they try to find a solid collection of skill position players to take Bo Nix from good to great in his second pro season. Their search could reportedly end with them trying to dig into the retired ranks and pulling a Hall of Famer out of retirement.

Rob Gronkowski, who will coast into Canton as soon as possible due to his exploits with the Patriots and Buccaneers, has spent his post-football career as an analyst for FOX, among other pursuits. However, that old No. 87 jersey might be calling his name one more time.

According to Cecil Lammey of DenverSports.com, Gronkowski is considering a return to the NFL and is eyeing Denver as a possible landing spot, citing his admiration for both Nix, his connection with Sean Payton after they both worked at FOX, and the city of Denver based on recommendations from two brothers who played for the team.

While Gronkowski would certainly be a flashy name that helps get eyeballs on Denver, he wouldn't be the most practical move. Fans shouldn't treat this as a done deal, or even something that is going to get done soon.

Broncos fans shouldn't expect Rob Gronkowski comeback in Denver

Let's begin with the obvious. Gronkowski, an injury risk in his prime, is 35 years old and hasn't played since 2021. His speed was never world-class, and his lumbering style of play was obvious in his final pro season. As a player, there's not much appealing about him at this point.

The tight end class in the 2025 NFL Draft is not just good; it's great. With as many as three tight ends projected to be picked in the first round and six that could be had in the top 75 picks, Payton could hand-pick a starter at the position that fits in better with what he wants to do.

After years of deeply unserious and chaotic decision-making that led to a near-decade-long playoff drought, Denver finally righted the ship with the Payton move and Nix selection. Getting Gronk to unretire for, at the most, two seasons would be wading back into the laughable territory they were in previously.

If Gronk came knocking on their door when Payton was hired in 2023, it may not have been the worst idea anyone ever thought of. As it stands right now, Gronkowski is not much more appealing than the other options the Broncos have at their disposal.