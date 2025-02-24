The Denver Broncos could explore trading down in the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's whip one up where they trade down two times. The best value in this draft does appear to be in that second round range. That could be the case nearly every season, but with the top-crop of talent not being too great in the 2025 NFL Draft, the best course of action for a team like the Broncos might be to trade down.

The team should be able to get some immediate production and fill long-term needs from their rookie class in the upcoming NFL Draft. And given how many young players have emerged in recent years, there is a great chance that George Paton and Sean Payton are going to bring in another solid rookie class.

Let's get into this latest Broncos mock draft where the team trades down two times.

Denver Broncos trade down twice in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft

43rd Pick (via SF and HOU) - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

Trading down twice with the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans, the Denver Broncos land at pick 43 and take Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr, who is the most explosive TE prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. The tight end class in the NFL Draft is also extremely deep.

51st Pick - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

With their own second-round pick, the Denver Broncos select TreVeyon Henderson, who fits this offense like a glove. He is a true dual-threat running back and has shades of Aaron Jones and Jahmyr Gibbs to his game. Henderson could be the Week 1 starter for the Broncos in the backfield.

58th Pick (via HOU) - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

Grabbing another second-round pick, the Broncos take TJ Sanders and bolster their defensive line. This could be a great move with DJ Jones set to hit free agency, but even if Denver brings Jones back, they still need to add bodies to the DT room.

75th Pick (via SF and HOU) - Emery Jones, OT, LSU

Getting into the third round, the Broncos take LSU tackle Emery Jones. I do believe the team could kick him inside to center and have him compete with Luke Wattenberg for the starting center job for 2025 and beyond.

85th Pick - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

Their own 85th overall pick, Denver grabs their third player in a row in the trenches and take Shemar Turner from Texas A&M. The Broncos take a smart approach and load up on DL prospects. We saw just how much that benefitted the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

199th Pick - Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

An Iowa tight end end in the late round of an NFL Draft? Yes, please! The Broncos double-dip at the TE position and grab Luke Lachey. I would not be surprised if the team did take two tight ends but also signed one in free agency. Fannin is more of a wild card type of player at the position.

210th Pick - Tyler Cooper, OG, Minnesota

Picking a guard with their final selection, Tyler Cooper could give the team a runway to move on from Ben Powers next offseason. It's not that Powers isn't good, but it might make more sense to get a bit cheaper along the OL at some point, as the Broncos have a very expensive unit.

2026 SF 2nd

The Denver Broncos netted the 49ers second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft amongst all of their trading down in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. The Broncos ended up with five picks in the first 85 selections. That would be some stellar value if they could pull it off.