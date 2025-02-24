The Denver Broncos will be making some moves in the 2025 NFL free agency period. Let's predict their first three moves. In what could be one of the most important offseasons in the history of the Denver Broncos franchise, the team will likely embark on a quest to try and build a Super Bowl contender.

This team won 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season, made the playoffs, but lost in the first round to the Buffalo Bills. Overall, even getting into the postseason was a massive success. The Broncos now have draft capital, cap space, and an encouraging rookie QB to boot.

Denver is now one of the more well-positioned teams for the long-term, but the roster work is not nearly over. Let's try to predict the team's first three moves this offseason.

Predicting the Denver Broncos first three moves of NFL free agency

1. Extending Zach Allen

Someone who signed a free agency deal with the Denver Broncos and could be in line for yet another contract is Zach Allen, who was among the best defensive ends in football this year. He is on a deal that pays him about $15 million per year, and when he signed the deal a couple of years ago, there were a lot of people who said he got overpaid...

Well, with just one more year left on the deal and every reason to keep him around, the Broncos will likely be extending Allen for another two or three years this offseason.

2. Signing Ernest Jones IV

I have a feeling the Denver Broncos are going to be throwing a handsome free agency contract to free agent inside linebacker Ernest Jones IV. He's one of the top ILB free agents on the market and a very solid player at the position.

Denver has to make a splash here, and I would truly be shocked if we did not see one in free agency this year. My guess is that the team ultimately lands on Ernest Jones, who, in 2024, had 138 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three QB hits, and allowed an 85.6 passer rating when in coverage.

He's also going to be turning just 26 years old during the 2025 NFL Season. Ernest Jones IV makes a ton of sense for the Denver Broncos.

3. Extending Nik Bonitto

Earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2024, Nik Bonitto went from a good to great player in the blink of an eye. He had two defensive touchdowns, 13.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits. He also finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

And he's also just finished his third year in the NFL, which means he is now eligible for the rookie contract extension. If you ask me, Bonitto is only going to get more expensive, and there really is no use in the Broncos waiting around here.

We have seen them easily take care of contracts for some of their own drafted players recently like Garett Bolles, Jonathon Cooper, Quinn Meinerz, and Patrick Surtain II. Why would Nik Bonitto be any different?