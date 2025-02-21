Broncos insider hints at two big areas team may address in free agency

The Denver Broncos have some needs they need to take care of in free agency. One Broncos insider indicated what their FA plans can be. Mike Klis is as connected as one can get in Broncos media if you ask me, so he's always got something good to give to the masses.

Denver doesn't have several major needs at all - this roster is better than people thought coming into the season, but they do have some needs that can and should be addressed in free agency. Denver does have money to spend even before making contract moves.

Here is what Klis had to say recently about what the Broncos could do in free agency:

""...so it would make sense for the Broncos to pick up another receiver-who-can-run in free agency. A starting inside linebacker may also be addressed in free agency."" Mike Klis

So, there you have it. Klis indicates that it would make a lot of sense for the Denver Broncos to address adding another wide receiver in free agency and also mentioned that this team could pursue a free agent inside linebacker. Cody Barton is a free agent in 2025 and Alex Singleton is not only getting up there in age, but is coming off of a torn ACL.

There is reason to believe that the Broncos could be poised to make at least one major addition at ILB in free agency. The top names are Nick Bolton, Zack Baun, Ernest Jones IV, and Jamien Sherwood, and I am not sure Denver could go wrong with any of those players.

The Broncos could do something like throwing the 'bag' at a top free agent ILB and still adding another starting-caliber one on the cheaper end. I could see a scenario where Barton actually returns on a modest deal, but the Broncos also pursue a top free agent at the position. Cody Barton is a great ILB2, if that makes sense.

The wide receiver position is interesting - it does not feel likely that the Broncos pursue a top wide receiver free agent like Chris Godwin. Darius Slayton of the New York Giants makes a lot of sense. He's got 4.4 speed and has been a consistently productive WR his entire career, which has all been with the Giants.

He probably won't be super expensive and would fit in nicely with Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. Across his entire career, Slayton averages 720 yards and four touchdowns over a 17-game season. That's the type of production that Denver may be looking for, especially if they keep Sutton around and are high on Mims making another leap in 2025.

This could be one of the more fun and productive offseasons for the Denver Broncos in quite some time.