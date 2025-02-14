Denver Broncos' quarterback Bo Nix could potentially win the MVP award in 2025. Here are three reasons why. I am not sure even the most optimistic Broncos' fans thought Bo Nix would play as well as he did in 2024. Heck, I didn't think so...

Well, it happened, and not only did Nix throw the fifth-most touchdown passes in the NFL, but he had one of the best rookie QB seasons, ever, and that is not an exaggeration. There is a ton of reason to believe that the Broncos can make a huge leap in 2025. And if they want to make that leap, Nix will have to take a huge leap himself.

Let's take it a step further and look at three reasons why the QB can win MVP in 2025.

3 reasons why Broncos' QB Bo Nix can win MVP in the 2025 NFL Season

He showed elite passing ability as a rookie

Lost in how well Bo Nix played in 2024 was how well he played from Week 4 through the end of the season. Week 4 represented the first game of his NFL career where he threw a touchdown pass. From Week 4 through the end of the regular season, here is what Bo Nix put up through the air:



67.18% completion

3,175 yards

29 touchdowns

8 interceptions

101.2 passer rating

The pace he was on starting in Week 4 would have put him on pace for 35 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions over an entire 17-game season, and he did this as a rookie and with limited talent on offense. In year one, he already showed high-end ability as a passer.

Year two leap among NFL quarterbacks can be prolific

In year two, Joe Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes won the MVP award and let his team to the AFC Championship Game. Lamar Jackson won the MVP in year two. Josh Allen's passer rating jumped 17.4 points from year one into year two.

There are a ton of examples of quarterbacks making a massive leap into year two. It's something that simply happens in the NFL. Bo Nix could be the next quarterback to make that year two leap. What would stop him? What would get in his way of doing this?

Broncos in a position to load up on offense in 2025 offseason

This is the most fun reason why Bo Nix could win the NFL MVP in 2025. The Broncos are in a clear position to load up on more talent, especially on offense. They have clear-cut needs at each skill position on offense and some fun needs they'll fill on defense in the offseason.

I promise you, as the offseason ends and we get closer to the start of the 2025 NFL Season, you will hear many in the media peg the Broncos as a team that could jump into Super Bowl contention in 2025. The front office has shown a strong ability in the NFL Draft and are probably eyeballing certain players to sign in free agency as well.

The Broncos being able to load up is going to help Bo Nix in his quest to win the MVP in 2025.