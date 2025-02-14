There are a few players this offseason that the Denver Broncos have to ensure get on their roster no matter what. With clear-cut roster needs, the Broncos should have a solid idea of what players they want to pursue in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

The hope here is that Denver can actually come out of the offseason with the players they had in mind. The team really should not hesitate to make a bold signing or to even trade draft capital to ensure a player they want gets on the team.

The coming offseason could not be more crucial for the future of this team, and I would expect the front office to act like that, too.

Let's check out three players the Denver Broncos must acquire this offseason no matter what.

3 players the Denver Broncos must acquire this offseason no matter what

Aaron Jones, RB

The Denver Broncos simply need immediate and long-term production from their running back room. One player that can bring immediate production for 2025 and also help set the stage for the future is Aaron Jones. Jones rushed for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings. He also caught 51 receptions for 408 yards and two scores.

He is truly a solid dual-threat running back and someone who could quite easily share the backfield with a rookie RB. Signing Aaron Jones for a years still allows the Denver Broncos to use one of their higher draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on a running back.

Aaron Jones is simply a seamless fit on this offense and someone who is going to come in and do his job for a year. He finished 2024 with 1,546 yards on offense, which was the second-highest total of his career. He's got plenty left in the tank.

Tyler Warren, TE

When we talk about a player that can actually be a 'joker' on offense for the Broncos, it's Tyler Warren. Warren is the best tight end in a super deep TE class in the 2025 NFL Draft. And while he may not fall into the team's laps at pick 20, the Broncos should be willing to trade up to get him. Warren would instantly become the go-to weapon on offense and could also instantly become one of the more productive tight ends in the NFL.

There really isn't much to dislike about Tyler Warren as a prospect, and while the Broncos can take a chance on a fun mid-round tight end, why not go for the sure thing in Warren? Denver has to ensure their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has Tyler Warren's name next to it.

Ernest Jones IV, ILB

The Denver Broncos must sign Ernest Jones IV in free agency. The team needs to invest notable resources into their ILB room. Jones is among the better inside linebackers in the NFL and would provide the type of production that this team has been missing for years. The main issue with the Broncos' ILB room in recent years is that it's really never been more than average.

The team hasn't yet made a notable effort to turn this room around. Cody Barton and Alex Singleton were the Week 1 starters here in 2024. It's just 'whatever' if that makes sense.

Ernest Jones would instantly become one of the better players on the defensive side of the ball and give Denver someone who could patrol the middle of the defense for years to come. Denver has to invest some cash into this position this offseason, period.