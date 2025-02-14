The Denver Broncos have obvious needs heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. This mock draft sees them addressing all of them. The Broncos do have a ton of different avenues they can explore in the 2025 NFL Offseason, which is awesome. They hit the nail on the head with rookie QB Bo Nix, and with a roster that was much more talented than people thought, they played well enough to win 10 games and make the postseason.

Now heading into a crucial offseason, Denver will have to bring in the right players, and the team is in a spot where they can truly focus on their most notable roster needs rather than just 'best player available.'

In this Denver Broncos' mock draft, the team addresses just about everything in a big way.

Broncos Mock Draft: Team addresses a little bit of everything in latest mock

20. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Walter Nolen may end up going before pick 20, but if not, the Denver Broncos should strongly consider this move. Nolen could be the long-term replacement in the middle of their defensive line for DJ Jones, who is a free agent this offseason.

Denver is clearly missing a complete defensive tackle to finish off what could be the best DL in the NFL in 2025. If the opportunity arises, the Broncos should address their DL twice in the 2025 NFL Draft, as all of Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach are currently set to be free agents following the 2025 season.

51. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Kaleb Johnson is one of the top running backs in the NFL Draft class and is the Broncos' selection here with the 51st overall pick. It's not going to be their only pick from Iowa. Johnson immediately becomes the team's best running back and should hopefully give them the production they have been missing for multiple years now.

Even if the Broncos do take a RB in the second round, they could also address the unit in free agency before that.

85. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Gunnar Helm is one of the top tight ends in a very deep TE class, so even though he is a third-round pick in this NFL Mock Draft, that doesn't mean he won't be a very good pro. Denver should address the TE room in free agency, and I would almost call that a 'must.'

The team could target Juwan Johnson in free agency and still hit on the position in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. This solution would give them immediate production in 2025 and a great chance at finding some long-term production down the line.

121. Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa

Another area where the Denver Broncos have to get better in 2025 and beyond is at inside linebacker, so our second selection from Iowa, Jay Higgins, is the team's pick at 121 overall in this mock draft. Denver should be able to still address the ILB unit in free agency as well. ILB, TE, and RB could all be positions where the Broncos double-dip in FA and in the 2025 NFL Draft.

193. Kobe Hudson, WR, UCF

The Denver Broncos add wide receiver Kobe Hudson at pick 193 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Sean Payton did recently mention that the WR room is better than people think, so we may not see a huge investment into this room in 2025.

199. Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky

The Broncos are going to end up using all of their 2025 NFL Draft picks on different positions. They now target another young cornerback and draft Upton Stout from Western Kentucky. Some have said that the team needs to find an upgrade over Riley Moss - that won't happen, but another CB can't hurt.

210. Dante Trader Jr, S, Maryland

The Denver Broncos will finish up this latest mock draft with Dante Trader Jr, a safety from Maryland. Safety is a position where the Broncos must upgrade over PJ Locke III, who was truly awful in 2024. The team was able to find elite safety production on the FA market last year with Brandon Jones. They need to try and do the same in 2025.