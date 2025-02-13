The Denver Broncos are going to be making some roster moves in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Could these three players get traded? Part of why teams become contenders is that their GMs work tirelessly to field the best roster possible. That can be done in a multitude of ways.

For George Paton, the Broncos GM, he and Sean Payton have gotten this team right on the cusp of contention. You have to figure that a few more moves here and there could thurst the Broncos into that next tier of great teams in the NFL.

But if the team fielded the same starting lineup from Week 1 of 2024 to Week 1 of 2025, they simply would not make that next step. The Broncos could get bold this offseason and even consider trading some of their own players.

Courtland Sutton and 2 Broncos players who could be traded in 2025

Courtland Sutton, WR

It feels like we talk about Courtland Sutton being traded almost yearly at this point. He's now got one more year left on his deal with the Denver Broncos and every single reason to ask for a raise. With the amount of wide receivers that have been traded in recent years, it's not going to be a shock to see a ton more get moved this offseason.

Already, guys like Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel will likely find themselves on new teams for 2025, and if the Broncos do not wait to pay Sutton more money, they could opt for a trade. They could also opt for a trade if they have someone better in mind like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin. At the end of the day, Sutton is not a true no. 1 wide receiver, and the Broncos would benefit from finding one this offseason.

Nik Bonitto, EDGE

I actually think if the Denver Broncos wanted to get insanely bold, they could pull off a move like this where Nik Bonitto is in a package to acquire an even better player along the defensive line. There did seem to be some rumblings recently about the Dallas Cowboys having discussions about potentially trading Micah Parsons, and we know that Myles Garrett formally requested a trade as well.

If the Broncos are truly set on taking this defense to the next level, I do wonder if they would also consider dangling Nik Bonitto in potential trade talks. I don't know about you, but I would not hesitate to come up with a trade package involving Bonitto if it meant the Broncos landed Parsons or Garrett.

Let a man dream.

Eyioma Uwazurike, DE

Eyioma Uwazurike did suit up for the Denver Broncos in 2024 but was a rotational player and could end up falling out of the picture if the Broncos add more to their defensive line. Kind of like how the Broncos traded TE Albert Okwuegbunam instead of cutting him, the Broncos might be able to find a late-round pick swap for Uwazurike, who is 6'6" if nothing else.

The Broncos definitely need to ensure their defensive line stays a strength, so you have to wonder if a potential rookie draft pick could boot Eyioma Uwazurike off the team.