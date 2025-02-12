Perfect Broncos trade target already thinks team is poised for breakout year

It's been a long time since the Denver Broncos were a "destination" team for available NFL players, but that might finally be changing in the 2025 offseason. Thanks to Bo Nix and a breakout campaign in 2024 which included 10 wins and a playoff berth, the Denver Broncos are drawing attention from some of the top stars in the league.

We heard plenty at Radio Row during Super Bowl week from Chiefs players who see the Denver Broncos progressing, but it wasn't just the Chiefs saying good things about the Broncos. Deebo Samuel, a star wide receiver for the 49ers who has recently been granted permission to seek a trade, also had some really nice things to say about Denver's 2024 season and what the future may hold...

Deebo Samuel says Broncos could be a team to watch in 2025

Deebo thinks the Broncos could be something special next season 🐴 pic.twitter.com/8eO9CQ14IQ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 10, 2025

Samuel was extremely complimentary in this interview about Bo Nix, the Denver defense, and said that he thinks the team just needs "a couple more pieces" and that they could be in a great position. Is it possible that he is one of those couple of pieces?

You never know.

The Broncos started incorporating Marvin Mims Jr. in a role similar to what we've seen the 49ers do with Deebo Samuel in recent years, lining him up in the backfield and manufacturing touches for him in the short passing game. But where Samuel excels that Mims doesn't -- at least, not yet -- is in the intermediate passing game. Mims is out there either hitting absolute home runs on moon shots or he's getting the ball in space and making plays.

Samuel is a much more complete receiver at this stage of his career and the 49ers have incorporated unique ways of getting him the ball not because he struggles with the other aspects of playing receiver, but because he's such a special player with the ball in his hands.

It would be fascinating to see what Sean Payton would do to incorporate a player like this in his offense in conjunction with the further development of Marvin Mims Jr. and the other receivers this team really likes (Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele).

A player like Samuel would undoubtedly attract attention from opposing defenses because you have to respect his ability with the ball in his hands.

What would make Samuel arguably a "perfect" trade fit for the Denver Broncos is the fact that the Broncos wouldn't likely have to give up much to get him at this point, meaning they wouldn't be preventing themselves from other investments on that side of the ball. I also think Sean Payton is a creative enough offensive mind to be able to utilize both Mims and Samuel in tandem if need be.

There is a common misconception out there that Samuel is "always hurt" but over the last couple of years, that hasn't been the case. He's played 33 of a possible 37 games including the playoffs since the start of the 2023 season.