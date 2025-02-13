Having an abundance of cap space is typically a good thing. Let's look at how much cap space each AFC West team has for 2025. Teams who are always active in free agency typically aren't very good to begin with. If you think about it, free agency should really just be used for NFL Draft busts and covering their underperformance up with a free agency fit.

But today, free agency has seemingly become an arms race. Teams are trying to build contenders as quickly as possible, so active free agency periods even from top teams are becoming more and more common. Let's look at the four AFC West teams and how much cap space they have in 2025.

All cap space figures come from Over The Cap.

Projected cap space in the 2025 offseason for each team in the AFC West

1. Las Vegas Raiders - $92.5 million

With cap space approaching $100 million, the Las Vegas Raiders can do what they want in the offseason, but the Raiders are also just not good, so they also aren't close. The team needs to find a franchise QB and need several other starters on both sides of the ball to get into a competitive state.

The Denver Broncos swept the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Season. Vegas has one of the worst overall rosters in the NFL.

2. Los Angeles Chargers - $63.4 million

The Los Angeles Chargers could be a handful in 2025. They are projected to have over $60 million in cap space and did win 11 games and make the postseason in 2024. The Chargers probably aren't going to be as active as their cap space indicates they can be, but if they came out of free agency with a Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin, it truly would not surprise me.

3. Denver Broncos - $34.7 million

The Denver Broncos have just under $35 million in cap space this coming offseason, but they do have many avenues to free up tens of millions more. Denver can spend this offseason if they choose to. We may not see them spend as much as they did two offseasons ago, but they can chase a top free agent here and there.

They are not cap-strapped like some have wanted to believe.

4. Kansas City Chiefs - $11.5 million

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to get creative to free up some cap space this offseason and they also do happen to have the most urgent list of free agents in the AFC West as well. This could be a great chance for the Denver Broncos to make some progress in the division for once. KC will ultimately have way more cap than this when free agency begins, but it might not be an offseason where they are able to spend a ton of money.