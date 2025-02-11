Chiefs' 2025 free agents could help Denver Broncos close the gap

The Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX and will now enter into the 2025 NFL Offseason. Their free agents could help the Broncos close the gap. In what could be an offseason where the Chiefs take a step back, this team is now going to again be behind the eight ball, if you will.

While making three Super Bowls in a row is just flat-out historic, the Chiefs ran out of gas in Super Bowl LIX. Winning two in a row has been done a few times before, and it's clear that winning three in a row simply may never happen in NFL history.

Yet again, the Kansas City Chiefs will have a shortened offseason by a few weeks due to making yet another Super Bowl run. And this offseason could actually be a bit of a challenge for this team, as they do not have a ton of cap space or draft picks.

But the toughest thing they'll have to likely deal with is the sheer amount of free agents they have in 2025.

Below is a list of the Chiefs' key free agents in 2025:



-DeAndre Hopkins

-Justin Reid

-Charles Omenihu

-Marquise Brown

-Derrick Nnadi

-Nick Bolton

-Mike Pennel

-Kareem Hunt

-Trey Smith

-Matt Araiza

With just over $11 million in cap space, KC is going to have to get creative with some contracts to free more space up. Teams that do this have to be careful that they aren't mortgaging their cap future too much, so after that exercise is over, they'll have to turn their attention to all of these free agent players, and I would guess that they would want most of them back.

Nick Bolton and Trey Smith are the most notable ones here. Both players are focal points in their respective groups but are likely going to command top-dollar on the open market. Not only that, but the Chiefs have other valuable starters on this list like Justin Reid, Hollywood Brown, and Charles Omenihu, who are rock-solid and have a clear role on the roster.

There is simply no way the Kansas City Chiefs are going to be able to have a prolific free agency period. It is indeed shaping up to be a tougher offseason for the Chiefs, so this could truly help the Denver Broncos close the gap a bit in the AFC West.