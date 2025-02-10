Chiefs offseason outlook indicates door is cracked open for Broncos in 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs seemed to once again be a team of destiny with a meteoric rise to a Lombardi Trophy...until they weren't. The reigning AFC champions dominated their way through the 2024-25 season, entering play on Super Bowl Sunday at 17-2 for the year. They lost Super Bowl 59 by 18 points, which included a 10-point 4th quarter scoring margin, padding KC's numbers before the game ended.

With their season now over in stunning fashion, questions arise for the Chiefs and their future. Let's take a look at what direction they might go in this spring:

Major Storylines for Chiefs in 2025 offseason: Can Broncos catch up?

The Chiefs are the NFL's new evil empire, but cracks in the foundation are already showing. Head coach Andy Reid, who is a future Hall of Famer, has committed to at least one more season in Kansas City, but nothing beyond that. Reid will turn 67 next month, and the end of his coaching career is on the horizon. It might be best for Chiefs brass to begin prepping for life without Reid in the coming years. Reid retiring could also cement Sean Payton as the top coach in the AFC West.

Tight end Travis Kelce, who will someday join Reid in Canton, Ohio, is also nearing the end of his football career. Kelce is now 35 and has not exactly put retirement rumors to bed. Last week, Kelce said he hopes to be playing football in three years, but everyone knows that father time does not typically lose when it comes to stepping away from the game. Kelce is a documented Broncos killer, and his retirement would do wonders for Denver.

Beyond Kelce, there are major questions on the Chiefs offense going into next year. The offensive line was decimated by the Eagles, and several offensive weapons are set to be unrestricted free agents. Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeAndre Hopkins, Mecole Hardman, and Hollywood Brown are all going to hit the open market, along with backs Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine.

Playing under Reid and with Patrick Mahomes is an enticing opportunity for any free agent, so expect some of these names to remain in Kansas City. However, it is never easy sledding when over half of a team's skill players are pending free agents. Could the Chiefs become a trade option for potential Broncos' target Cooper Kupp? Whoever wins a potential bidding war between the Chiefs and Broncos for Kupp could be the divisional favorite heading into 2025.

Important Move to Make

Starting inside linebacker Nick Bolton is only 24, yet will be a free agent come spring. Bolton will be the most attractive defensive player on the market, giving his age and his skills. He could command a contract that is almost unfathomable for an inside linebacker, which could price him out of a Chiefs team that has loads of offensive work to do. A Bolton departure could send ripple effects through the Kansas City defense. Bolton could be a fit for the Broncos, who could see sweeping changes in their linebacking group this spring. Could signing Bolton signal the beginning of a changing of the guard this spring?