Broncos defense can build upon this pivotal stat with upcoming matchups

Entering Week 6, the New York Giants, Houston Texans, and Las Vegas Raiders all had at least two things in common: they were in the top 12 in the league in sacks allowed, and they will play the Denver Broncos sometime in the next four weeks. The Broncos currently lead the league in sacks by a wide margin and are on pace to push the NFL's record for sacks in a season. If the Broncos are going to get there, they are going to need to rack up the totals these next few weeks.

The Broncos have been the NFL's premier team in the trenches, and face some teams coming up that are a few levels below them. This year, the Giants are allowing an average of just below three sacks a game, good for the 21st most in the league. It hasn't exactly mattered who their quarterback has been, either, as both Jaxson Dart and Russell Wilson have been sacked an equal five times each.

The Texans aren't much better, averaging two and a half sacks per game, which has been blended with a poor rushing attack. Overall, they run out one of the league's worst offensive lines. The worst of them all has been the Raiders. Las Vegas has let Geno Smith be sacked exactly three times per game on average, the sixth-worst mark in the AFC.

The Broncos defense will have a prime chance to run up their sack total over the next month

With a handful of subpar offensive lines coming up on the Broncos' schedule, their pass rush should be able to tee off. Fresh off a nine-sack performance against the Jets, everyone knows that Vance Joseph will be looking to keep the momentum rolling against the Giants in Denver. The Giants have been flagged the second most times in the league, meaning that Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper could have more uneven matchups coming their way next week.

What has made this Broncos' defensive unit special so far has not only been their ability to beat on poor pass protection, but also pushing back on the stronger units. Denver's only real test coming up will be when the Cowboys come to town in Week 8, bringing an offensive line that has allowed the third-fewest sacks per game so far in 2025.

Through six games, the Broncos have 30 sacks, which puts them at an average of five per game. If the Broncos were to keep on this pace, they would obliterate the single-season NFL sack record by a team. Currently, the record is held by the 1984 Bears with 72.

If Denver keeps on this pace, they can break the record sometime during their Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars. Even scarier for the rest of the NFL, the Broncos might be able to build upon their current pace over their next few weeks.