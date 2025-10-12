Nik Bonitto can once again stake a legitimate claim to being the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year. Following another game with a sack, Bonitto now leads the league with eight sacks and is leading the NFL's most sacking defensive unit. In total, the Broncos were able to take down Justin Fields an absurd nine times, easily their season high, with the Broncos' starting edge rushers combining for three of them

For Bonitto, the truth is clear: he is the best pass rusher in the league right now, and there is not exactly a close second. Over his last four games, Bonitto has registered seven sacks, including an absurd 2.5 sack performance in Week 5 against the Eagles. Bonitto has been the unquestioned leader of this Broncos' defensive unit.

Bonitto was a part of a pair of half-sacks on Justin Fields, including when the Broncos' defense needed a stop the most. His get-off continues to be one of football's best, his ability to find the quarterback is truly elite, and he is on a sacking pace that could see him turn in one of the NFL's all-time great seasons. If there was any question, George Paton made the right choice locking him up long-term. In a game in which the Broncos' offense tried to give the Jets a win, Bonitto and the defense held onto the victory.

Nik Bonitto is currently the front runner for Defensive Player of the Year

No defender in football is currently on the same level as Nik Bonitto. He has taken over each and every game he has appeared in, and is leading a Broncos' pass rush that is on a historic pace. Not only is no other defense sacking at the rate of the Broncos, but no one else is sacking at the same rate as Bonitto. His lead on the sack race entering Week 6 was quickly closed off by Brian Burns of the Giants, but Bonitto snagged the lead right back in London.

The simple fact is that the Defensive Player of the Year award should be given to the best defensive player in the league for that season. Pat Surtain was able to win the award last year by simply being on a different level from everyone else. Similarly, Bonitto is on a different level from everyone else so far. Both in stats and through the eye test, Bonitto is in a category by himself.

Beyond that, many fans and voters tend to believe that the award should also go to a standout player on the best defensive unit in the league. Luckily for Bonitto, he has been by far the best Broncos defender so far this season. When fans and media members eventually try to strip Benito of his contention for the award, he has both angles to the recognition already covered.