It took one game for the New York Giants to forget all about Russell Wilson

The New York Giants benched Russell Wilson last week, and rookie QB Jaxson Dart won his first start. The former Broncos' QB has been totally forgotten. After two failed years with the Denver Broncos in 2022 and 2023, Russell Wilson was cut and signed a one-year deal with the Steelers.

He ended his Steelers' tenure on a losing streak and somehow signed with the New York Giants this past offseason to start for them. Well, the Giants traded back up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to take Jaxson Dart, a QB from Ole Miss.

Wilson was the starter, but an 0-3 start was enough for head coach Brian Daboll to make a change. The rookie Dart got his first start in the NFL in Week 4 against the LA Chargers, a rival of the Broncos and a team that has now beaten Denver three times in a row. Well, the Chargers walked right into the most obvious trap game of all-time and lost. The G-Men did a huge favor for the Broncos, but it really took one game for them to totally forget about Russell Wilson.

Former Broncos' QB Russell Wilson was benched by the New York Giants for Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart outplayed Justin Herbert, who has now thrown three interceptions over the last two weeks. The rookie QB went 13/20 for 111 yards and one touchdowns, but he also did some damage with his legs. The Chargers drop to 3-1 on the season and actually have have lost left tackle Joe Alt for some time with an ankle injury.

The Broncos also host the Giants in Week 7, so it's definitely important to keep tabs on how New York does in the coming weeks, but many fans in Broncos Country probably assumed that Wilson was going to get benched by the time Denver and New York played.

Right now, it doesn't seem like a guarantee that Russell Wilson even finishes the year with the Giants. Now that he's benched, he could be a trade target for any team that might lose their starting QB due to injury. Sure, Wilson isn't what he once was, but he did throw for 450 yards in Week 2, so he's got something left.

It's going to be another failed tenure for Russell Wilson, and when the Broncos made the move to acquire him back in 2022, they were clearly acquiring damaged goods, unfortunately.