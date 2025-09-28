Broncos must call up spiraling AFC team to make some key trades

The Denver Broncos have to consider adding a player or two before the NFL trade deadline, and this spiraling AFC team might be a perfect way to do that. After being shutout in Week 4, the Tennessee Titans have dropped to 0-4 on the season, and it does not appear like this team is going to turn anything around.

Not only is the roster not great, but rookie QB Cam Ward has truly been a disaster, and the coaching staff isn't great, either. The Titans did hire a GM this offseason in Mike Borgonzi, and since this is he year one for him, he's got years of 'leash' ahead of him to make some moves to try and rebuild this franchise.

Well, with the Titans not close to competing, what a team normally does in this instance is trade some veteran players for future draft capital. With the Titans being 0-4 and having, surely, close to a zero percent chance to make the playoffs, the Denver Broncos should pick up the phone and see if they could pry some players away from Tennessee.

The 0-4 Tennessee Titans are a perfect team to make some trades with

Cody Barton, ILB

The former Denver Broncos' linebacker was very solid for the team in the 2024 NFL Season, but for some reason, Denver let Barton test the free agency market and sign with the Titans, instead banking on Alex Singleton bouncing back. Well, Singleton has been a disaster this year, so Denver could right this thing and see what it would cost to bring Barton back to Denver. It would be a bit of an odd trade and an admittance of failure, but the Broncos' ILB room has been a liability this year.

Lloyd Cushenberry, C

The Denver Broncos let Lloyd Cushenberry leave in free agency a couple of offseasons ago, and they have since had some inconsistencies at center. This would be another example of Denver admitting failure and bringing back a veteran player they probably should have re-signed. Luke Wattenberg has simply not been good for the team this year.

Chig Okonkwo, TE

A fourth-year tight end for the Titans, Chig Okonkwo is a fine player and someone who does bring plus-receiving ability. The Titans did just take rookie TE Gunnar Helm in the 2025 NFL Draft, so you have to wonder if GM Mike Borgonzi would be more willing to move on from a veteran player already on the team when he arrived?

Okonkwo just turned 26 years old as well.