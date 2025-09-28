Unexpected Broncos injury news could throw a wrench into Monday Night Football

The Denver Broncos absolutely have a must-win game in Week 4 against the Bengals, but some late injury news makes things a lot harder. The Broncos have been bitten by the injury bug this season, and it's not like this franchise to have dealt with this in the Sean Payton era.

Guys like Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, Michael Burton, Malcolm Roach, and Drew Sanders have missed time this year and will keep missing time. However, the Broncos have gotten a bit healthier in recent weeks, fortunately. Part of consistently winning in the NFL is being able to simply stay healthy, and Denver has been among the healthiest seams in the league during the Payton era.

Well, the Broncos injury report was looking quite solid all week, but one of their best offensive weapons popped up on the report and is now questionable, making their Monday Night Football showdown against the Bengals a lot more interesting.

Marvin Mims Jr is questionable for Monday Night Football with a hip injury

Marvin Mims is the best return specialist in the NFL, and he continues to make a bigger mark in the return game compared to being on offense as a wide receiver. He's caught just six passes for 40 yards and a touchdown this year, and you get the sense that if Mims can't begin to put things together more as a receiver, the Broncos might have to again search for another young WR who can actually contribute.

However, despite Mims' limited involvement as a receiver for the Broncos, he does bring an explosive element to the offense and has had a ton of energy-infusing returns as a kick returner and a punt returner. Even if he was not able to suit up in this game, the Broncos would likely be fine, but it's never good to see a key player pop up on the report this late in the week.

With a win, Denver moves to 2-2 on the season and would then begin the main chunk of their season. The Broncos have a later bye week in 2025, so they do have to stack some wins before the break. Fortunately, Sean Payton historically wins about 70% of his games in October and November, so a huge breakout could be coming.