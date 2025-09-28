3 shocking stats that could define the Broncos vs. Bengals on Monday night

The Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals play each other on Monday night. Which numbers will define the game? The Broncos host the Bengals on Monday Night Football, the final game of Week 4. Simply put, Denver has to win this one.

They'd get to 2-2 with a victory and be in a decent spot for the second month of the season. Sean Payton wins nearly 70% of his games in October and November, so the Broncos could have a five or six-win month coming up, at minimum. However, they cannot overlook the Bengals.

There are a few key statistics related to each team that could end up deciding things. We dove into those statistics here and proved some key context.

3 shocking stats to know for the Broncos and Bengals and Monday Night Football

2.4 yards per carry

The Cincinnati Bengals have the worst rushing offense in the NFL through three weeks. They aren't even averaging three yards per carry and have gained just 147 yards on the ground. The next closest team is the Pittsburgh Steelers with 189. The Bengals simply cannot run the ball well, and it's going to hurt them on MNF.

With Denver also having a strong run defense, you have to wonder just how early the team may have to abandon the run game and force Jake Browning to throw the ball.

12 sacks in three games

The Denver Broncos have the most sacks in the NFL, 12, through the first three games. Dating back to the start of the 2024 NFL Season, they have amassed 75 sacks in the regular season. Both Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen lead the NFL in QB hits, and this unit is again poised to be the best in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line is again still a work in progress, so it's shaping up to be a brutal day at the office for Jake Browning, their backup. Browning is in due to the injury to Joe Burrow.

57.8%

The Denver Broncos have allowed an opposing completion percentage of 57.8%, which is the fourth-best in the NFL. Denver's secondary has definitely been put in tough spots this year, but they have largely performed well. You'd love to see this unit give up fewer yards, but everything else is in a good spot. They've allowed just two touchdowns through the air and are again a tough unit to throw against.