Sean Payton could confirm Broncos fans' worst fear with one decision

The Denver Broncos have an extremely winnable game in front of them in Week 4, but there is always room for disaster to strike. The Broncos have played three games that have honestly had fans on edge. The Broncos scared us in Week 1 with a sloppy win over the lowly Tennessee Titans.

And in Weeks 2 and 3 against the Colts and Chargers, Denver had leads late in the fourth quarter but could not seal the deal, losing on walk-off field goals in devastating fashion. Overall, whether it's untimely turnovers or penalties, the Broncos have simply been a sloppy football team thus far.

Well, Denver should get back on track in Week 4 with a huge win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but fans' main fears could be confirmed depending on the outcome of the game.

Sean Payton has to lead his team to a clean win with no drama in Week 4

A loss against the Bengals would be simply inexcusable, and even a close win would be flat-out ridiculous, and if either of these things happen, the Broncos will have again played poorly. In Week 1, the Broncos got called for six penalties. In Week 2, they got called for eight, and in Week 3, they got called for 10.

They've also lost the time of possession in Weeks 2 and 3. Furthermore, their opponents ran more plays in Weeks 2 and 3 as well. If nothing else, the Broncos have been able to blowout teams. They had a plethora of blowout wins in the 2024 NFL Season and did beat the Titans by eight points, which is nearly two possessions.

When you look at how well Denver plays against bad teams and how much better they are at home, this is stacking up to be a double-digit win, easily. However, many of us in the fanbase are concerned that the sloppy play is going to continue, and even in a win, that could happen.

What must happen to silence certain critics and quite the fears is that Denver grabs and early lead against the Bengals and simply plays a clean, solid game on either side of the ball.

There is no reason why the Broncos can't hit at least 30 points, and also no reason why the Bengals should score more than two touchdowns. If there was ever a 'get right' game for the Broncos, Week 4 would be the one.