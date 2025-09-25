Denver Broncos win in Week 4 against Bengals if they do these three things

The Denver Broncos simply have to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, but how can they do it?

Denver has a must-win game in front of them. With a huge game in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles right around the corner, getting to that game with a 2-2 record is a must. There is a clear-cut formula for the Broncos to beat the Bengals.

And we've outlined the three biggest 'ifs' for the Denver Broncos in Week 4 against the Bengals.

The Denver Broncos beat the Bengals in Week 4, if...

They win the turnover battle

This is a staple in any NFL team winning on any given week. If the Broncos can perhaps intercept Jake Browning, who has already thrown five this year, they should be in a good spot. Stealing a possession or two and taking care of the football should give Denver an 'easy' win. It's simply not hard, right...?

They establish the run and stick with it

In the first three weeks of the 2025 NFL Season, JK Dobbins has rushed for 63, 76, and 83 yards. His yards per carry has also increased in each week of the season, so the momentum is definitely heading in the right direction. It's abundantly clear that Dobbins is a good, efficient runner, but the Broncos have not truly committed to the run game for all four quarters.

Denver establishing the run early and sticking with it is a key here in Week 4. The Bengals' defense is soft, so being able to run the ball well is going to allow Denver to have an easier time throwing the ball down the field.

The defense holds the Bengals to 20 points or less

This should not be a challenge at all. The Bengals looked like a dumpster fire in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings and scored just 10 points. The Broncos holding Cincy to 20 points or less feels like the easiest task the defense will have had in the Sean Payton era.

Furthermore, the Broncos should be able to put 21 points on the board - three touchdown drives at home against a subpar defense feels like a 'gimme,' so in an ideal world, the Broncos are able to score more than this and keep the Bengals from scoring more than, let's say, 14 points.

If we're being honest, this should be a blowout. The Broncos have blown out a handful of opponents in 2024, so it's not like they aren't capable of it.