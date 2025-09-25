2 best case scenarios for the Broncos as they host the Bengals in Week 4

The Denver Broncos head into their Week 4 matchup with the Bengals as significant favorites at home, despite being 1-2 on the young season. This Bengals team is not quite the offensive juggernaut that many figured they would be when the season began, especially with the injury to Joe Burrow.

If the Broncos are going to correct their season's path, they need to not only knock off the Bengals but beat them in a similar style to what they saw in Minnesota. The Bengals are fresh off the largest beatdown in the NFL this season, losing 48-10 to a team that was starting a backup quarterback of their own.

Denver can not only win but save their season if a few key aspects of Week 4 break its way. Bo Nix looked better in Week 3 than he did prior, but he has yet to play a clean game. On top of that, the Broncos' defense has been "bend but don't break" for three quarters of football, but has surrendered game-clinching points the last two weeks.

The Broncos need a clean performance from Bo Nix and a scoreless 4th quarter from their defense

When the Broncos were at their best in 2024, the defense was suffocating offensive units, and Bo Nix was playing clean games. Starting with Nix, his play has steadily increased through the first few weeks, with Week 3 being his best game so far, but the turnovers have still been an issue.

Weeks 7 through 14 last season, the Broncos went 5-2, and Nix turned the ball over in the air just three times, two of which came in a shootout against the Browns. After starting 0-2 with 4 interceptions, Nix and the Broncos went 10-5 to close the season with only eight Nix interceptions, three of which came against the Colts in a 31-13 win. When the Broncos are at their best, Nix is protecting the football. Denver will need more of that, starting this week.

The Broncos' defense has been very solid so far, but penalties and allowing big plays in the 4th quarter have cost them two games. Denver has allowed 16 points over their last two 4th quarters, both games that the Broncos have let slip away from them. It is one issue to not be able to close out drives on offense in the final minutes, but their defense is too good to be costing them games down the stretch. Denver desperately needs to put up a blank in the final quarter against the Bengals.