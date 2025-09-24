History suggests Bo Nix is about to breakout for the Denver Broncos

Bo Nix has struggled a bit in 2025, but history suggests he and the Denver Broncos are ready to burst onto the scene very shortly. Many fans haven't been thrilled to see the inconsistent offense in Denver through three games.

And heck, even the defense hasn't been great. It's another slow start for this team, and that has been a theme in the Sean Payton era. His Broncos' teams are 0-3, 1-2, and 1-2 across the first three games, respectively, but the 2023 and 2024 Broncos went 8-6 and 9-5 over their final 14 games.

There is reason to believe that Denver is going to turn this thing around, and specifically, second-year QB Bo Nix could be on the cusp of breaking out as well.

Bo Nix was simply on fire in October and November of 2024, and that could continue in 2025

The Broncos still have one more game in September, but it's against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite being 2-1, the Bengals aren't nearly as good as their record indicates. They've got a bottom-tier defense and are missing Joe Burrow. The Broncos will likely win that game and enter the main chunk of the season at 2-2.

Well, in 2024, the Broncos and Bo Nix played their tails off, and the statistics from Nix himself are actually eye-popping in this eight-game stretch last year:



5-3

176/261 (67.4%)

1,888 yards

15 touchdowns

2 interceptions

104.4 rating

Bo Nix and the Broncos were great in October and November, and Nix himself was on pace for 32 touchdowns against just seven interceptions if this eight-game stretch was averaged over a 17-game season.

The Broncos are going to be fine. They have some very winnable games on their schedule over the next two months and are a better, more complete team than they were at this point in 2024. Furthermore, guys like Malcolm Roach and Dre Greenlaw could both return in the next few weeks, so the defense might be getting a boost.

Sure, I might have my orange-colored glasses on, but the Broncos could be on the cusp of something special.