Broncos' projected QB matchups could indicate a mid-season resurgence

The Denver Broncos do have some beatable QBs coming up on their schedule, so this could make for a mid-season resurgence. The Broncos could easily be 2-2 by the time October begins. With Sean Payton winning nearly 70% of his games in October and November, the Broncos would be in a decent spot to go on a run.

And when you look at their projected QB matchups, the Broncos are on the cusp of turning their season around. They've got the best pass rush in the NFL yet again, and with some shaky offensive lines on their schedule, the Broncos can pounce.

Let's dive into the upcoming QB matchups on the Broncos' schedule.

Broncos' upcoming QB matchups could make for a mid-season resurgence

Week 4 vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Jake Browning

Jake Browning has thrown five interceptions in just two games for the Bengals this year, and he's going to be their starter with Joe Burrow out. The Broncos should be able to make Browning's life very difficult on Monday Night.

Week 5 @ Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts isn't an overly special passer at all, and the Eagles' offense really hasn't been that threatening thus far in 2025. He's completed just 55 passes through three games and has thrown just 479 yards.

Week 6 vs. New York Jets (London) - Justin Fields

Justin Fields is yet another below-average passer the Broncos play. This is a game in London in Week 6. Fields won't be able to beat Denver with his arm, but he can make some plays with his legs, so the Broncos will have to keep an eye out for that.

Week 7 vs. New York Giants - Jaxson Dart

Russell Wilson has been benched after just three games, so the Jaxson Dart era will start in Week 4. The Broncos should be able to feast against a rookie QB, as there isn't much to like about the Giants' offensive line or weapons outside of Malik Nabers.

Week 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is a sharp, accurate QB, and if CeeDee Lamb is back from his injury, Denver is going to hand their hands full with him and George Pickens, but Dallas' offensive line has not been good pass blocking this year, and the Cowboys, overall, are a beatable opponent, especially since the Broncos get this game at home.

Week 9 @ Houston Texans - CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans' offense has been horrid this year and even dating back to 2024. Unless something radical changes, the Denver Broncos should be able to tee-off on Stroud and the offense. Their offensive line is among the worst in the NFL, so it should be another good day at the office for Denver's pass rush.