AFC West picks and score predictions for Week 4 action

The AFC West is beginning to look lopsided. Let's make our picks and score predictions for each team in Week 4.

Through three weeks, not many people would have predicted the Kansas City Chiefs to have started 1-2. The Broncos and Raiders also have 1-2 starts, as it's been the LA Chargers who have kicked things off nicely.

The AFC West teams do have some interesting teams on their schedule here in Week 4. We tried our best to predict the result of each game, so let's get into it here.

Picks and score predictions in the AFC West for Week 4

Sunday, September 28th

Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Giants, 1:00 PM

This game just got a lot more interesting, as it's the first start of the Jaxson Dart era, so you do have to wonder if the LA Chargers are actually on upset alert here? I will say, to New York's credit, their defensive line should be able to get a ton of pressure on Justin Herbert, but these two teams could not be further apart.

The Chargers are arguably a top-3 team in the NFL, and the Giants might be a bottom-3 team. I am not going to be the wise guy that picks the Giants to win, but I could see it being close for a little while.

Prediction: Chargers win 30-16

Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM

One of these teams will be 1-3 on the season, and that just sounds odd. The Kansas City Chiefs have had troubles on offense this year, and they just lack juice on both sides of the ball. Even in a win over the Giants in Week 3, there was still a lot of 'bleh' on the field.

Frankly, this Chiefs' team does not feel like a juggernaut in the slightest. With the Baltimore Ravens coming to town, KC will have to be at their best, but I am not sure their best is good enough at all. I would actually be shocked if the Chiefs won this game.

Prediction: Ravens win 27-20

Chicago Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 PM

The Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders had polar-opposite weeks in Week 3. The Bears earned their first win of the season with a trouncing of the Dallas Cowboys, and the Raiders lost in pathetic fashion to backup QB in Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders. With this game being at home, I could see the Raiders squeezing things out, but the Bears do have the better roster and might also have the better QB.

I feel more comfortable picking Chicago, a more complete team.

Prediction: Bears win 27-23

Monday, September 29th

The Denver Broncos have the most 'get right' game in front of them here against the Cincinnati Bengals. Don't let the Bengals' record fool you, as they are not a good team and just got worked by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Jake Browning, their backup QB, has already thrown five interceptions this year, and the entire operation is simply a mess.

With Denver losing in heartbreaking fashion in back to back weeks, I would expect this return home to be a prolific one. The Broncos have to put some good, complementary football on tape.

Prediction: Broncos win 35-13