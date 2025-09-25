The one Broncos' player who could completely flip Week 4 on its head

The Denver Broncos have to get a win in Week 4, and this one player could completely flip Week 4 on its head and help them do that.

The Broncos and Bengals matchup in Week 4 was shaping up to be something special, but Denver has looked sloppy thus far, and the Bengals are missing Joe Burrow. This game now feels like a 'get right' game for the Broncos, but that's perfectly OK.

Not only should Denver win this game, but they should honestly win by 17 points or more. And when we look at some deeper numbers here, it's clear which player is about to play out of his mind.

The Bengals have not done a good job against opposing running backs in 2025

According to Pro Football Reference, the Bengals have allowed the following stat-line against opposing running backs through three games:



74 carries

331 yards

3 touchdowns

14 receptions

131 yards

2 touchdowns

Pro Football Reference also notes that Cincy has given up a total of 76.2 fantasy football points to RBs this year, which is the second-most in the NFL. Simply put, Cincy struggles against running backs, and they have struggled badly. If we take the Bengals' statistics against running backs and average it out per game, this is what they are likely giving up, and with JK Dobbins as Denver's lead back, he could be in line for a huge game:



24.6 carries

110 yards

1 touchdown

4.6 receptions

44 yards

.67 touchdowns

JK Dobbins should get, at least, 15 carries in this game, and Week 4 could also present a great opportunity for RJ Harvey to get going as well. The Broncos also need to establish a strong passing attack to at least get some good football on tape, so as long as the defense holds up their end of the bargain, the Broncos will have a prolific game on offense, and JK Dobbins could feast.