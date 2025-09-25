Broncos are getting an up-close look at a possible trade target in Week 4

The Denver Broncos play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, and there could be a logical trade target on the opposing sideline. The Broncos definitely need some help and could be active on the trade market as the deadline approaches.

They would be wise to address some weaknesses like tight end and linebacker, and it's a bit of a shame, as both positions were weaknesses coming into the 2025 NFL Season. Unfortunately, not much has changed.

Well, someone who might be a seamless fit for the Broncos on defense is on the opposing sideline during their Week 4 matchup.

Bengals' linebacker Logan Wilson would make a lot of sense for the Denver Broncos

Logan Wilson has been a really good player for the Bengals for six years now. He was drafted back in 2019, and across 71 regular season games, as racked up 11 interceptions, 24 passes defended, six forced fumbles, 5.5 sacks, and 515 total tackles.

From 2021-2024, he's amassed at least 100 total tackles in each season. Wilson is under contract through the 2027 NFL Season, but with the way things have been trending for Cincy, they could be very much out of the playoff picture in a handful of weeks and would be in a position to trade some players.

This team simply has not been able to field a consistent offensive line, and it's been a huge reason why Joe Burrow hasn't stayed consistently healthy. Yes, the Bengals have talented players, but it's never come together.

Cincy could get some modest cap relief by trading Logan Wilson, and if the Bengals are clearly out of the mix, the Broncos would be wise to pick up the phone.