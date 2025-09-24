3 Denver Broncos' players playing their way off the roster through Week 3

The Denver Broncos have not played all that well through three games, and these players could find themselves off the roster at some point. Part of building a top-flight roster is making tough decisions and trying to upgrade starters at every single position.

There are many positions where Denver is rock-solid and might not have to make many changes as the season progresses. Unfortunately, though, they might have more work to do at other positions, as certain players just aren't holding up.

These three players are playing their way off the Broncos' roster as the 2025 NFL Season goes on.

These Broncos' players are playing their way off the team's roster

Alex Singleton. LB

It's safe to say that Alex Singleton has not been good for Denver this year. He's coming off of a torn ACL and just can't move like he used to. Singleton constantly gets lost in coverage and has been a liability on the field. He's a free agent in the 2026 NFL Offseason, and unless something major happens, Denver is going to let the veteran hit the open market.

Luke Wattenberg, C

Luke Wattenberg hasn't been great for Denver this year and is a free agent in 2026. There is a scenario where the Broncos let Wattenberg test the market and also end up cutting Ben Powers. All of Garett Bolles, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey aren't going anywhere in 2026, but the Broncos might have two interior offensive line positions to fill.

Wattenberg is good in pass blocking but does leave a lot to be desired as a run blocker. Denver moving on from their starting center wouldn't be anything notable, as he's honestly just a guy thus far in 2025.

Dre Greenlaw, LB

Dre Greenlaw has not played a single down for the Denver Broncos in the regular season, and that's been the issue thus far. He's on IR now, and if he came off of IR after the four games and played the maximum amount he could in the regular season, he'd have played in 11 total games for Denver, not including potential playoffs.

Simply put, Denver might want to cut Greenlaw next offseason if he can't get on the field and produce. He's had an injury concern his entire career, and Denver structured his contract with that in mind. There is a world where both Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw are not with the Broncos after 2025.