3 new Broncos offensive players who could finally break out in Week 4

The Broncos are gearing up for a primetime showdown against a Bengals team that was just humiliated by the Vikings. The headline has been the gaping hole left by injured star quarterback Joe Burrow, but Cincinnati’s defense was every bit as disastrous.

For Denver, coming off back-to-back losses, this game feels like the perfect chance to reset the balance sheet. A win would help, but Broncos Country is craving something bigger: a guns-blazing, high-scoring offensive eruption.

If backup QB Carson Wentz could carve up this defense, there’s no reason Bo Nix and his weapons shouldn’t explode. And if they do, this could be the breakout stage for three new offseason additions.

3 new Broncos primed for primetime against Bengals

RJ Harvey, RB

Harvey flashed in Week 1 with a 50-yard run, but has mostly been stashed in the shadows behind lead back JK Dobbins. Many fans expected a larger role by now, but that one explosive carry - combined with his 6.2 yards per attempt - shows he’s ready to shine when his number is called.

Dobbins has been one of the league’s best backs through three weeks, but the offense needs to be more dynamic - and that’s where Harvey enters the chat. He can certainly contribute some lightning to Dobbins’ thunder, but fans have also been excited for his potential use as a versatile pass-catching back.

Pat Bryant, WR

Third-round pick Pat Bryant made a couple of nice grabs in Week 2, but otherwise hasn’t found his way onto the stat sheet. He teased his potential during preseason, but he’s yet to establish himself as a main character in the regular season.

What Bryant lacks in raw speed, he makes up for with size and physicality. At 6’2”, he’s built to win contested catches. He may not be Denver’s featured receiver against Cincinnati, but with defenses keying on Mims and Sutton, Bryant could be the forgotten man who delivers in key moments.

Evan Engram, TE

As of this week, Evan Engram has returned to practice and looks sharp. His availability is still in question, and even if he plays, Sean Payton may ease him back in. Engram missed last week entirely, but wasn’t a big part of the two previous games.

Much has been discussed about his role as the joker in Sean Payton’s offense, but it hasn’t manifested… yet. Engram was signed to be a big part of the 2025 Broncos and add a new dimension to the offense. Denver doesn’t need Engram to lead the team in catches this week, but a red zone touchdown would ease fan concerns and validate the decision to add a joker card to the deck.