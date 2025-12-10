Broncos could see new practice squad player on the field sooner than you think

The Denver Broncos are now 11-2 on the season, and with each win, the stakes get higher and the next game becomes that much more important. A few weeks ago, starting running back JK Dobbins went down with a foot injury that will likely keep him out for the rest of the season.

It was an unfortunate end to an otherwise great season Dobbins was having. Since then, the team's run game has been just OK. RJ Harvey seems to be heating up, but it's clear that he's no Dobbins, but the Broncos hopefully getting Ben Powers back into the mix here soon could help things.

Denver recently signed a free agent running back to the practice squad, and he could be someone the team brings into the mix sooner, rather than later.

The Broncos might bring Sincere McCormick into the mix sooner than later

Sincere McCormick was undrafted by the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2022 and has 39 career carries for 183 yards. He's averaged a solid 4.7 yards per tote and did have a solid two-game stretch last year where he had 27 carries for 142 yards against the Chiefs and Buccaneers.

McCormick is 5'9" and 204 pounds, so he's similar in size to RJ Harvey. Here are his strengths in his NFL.com draft profile done by Lance Zierlein:

-Stays low and active between the tackles.

-Reads the block and cuts tightly off the hip.

-Improves his run rhythm as the rep continues.

-Adequate strength to pull through arm tackles.

-Runs feet through contact to fall forward for more yards.

-Ball security has been very solid over last two seasons.

-Steps in and challenges big rushers in protection.

-Natural hands with ability to hurt defenses out of the backfield.

What I take from this is that McCormick is a tough, rugged runner who can also do some damage in the passing game and is someone who plays a lot bigger than he actually is. To me, this sounds a lot like RJ Harvey, which could be a huge positive for the Denver Broncos.

You do get the sense that Sincere McCormick is plenty good enough to be on an NFL roster, and with the Broncos probably needing a boost out of the backfield, there could be a chance that Denver elevates him a few times and gives him some carries, perhaps over Tyler Badie, the team's RB3 at the moment.

While the Broncos still do have some long-term questions about the RB room, they could deploy their new RB sooner than you might think.