Broncos contributor has chance for rare revenge game against former team

As the Broncos sit at 12-2 and atop the AFC West after their first 14 games, their offense has taken a different shape than most anyone could have seen coming. Their offense is currently being led by not only rookies RJ Harvey and Pat Bryant playing major roles, but also a running game that is nothing like what it was early on. On top of this, most notably, the Broncos still lack a true receiving threat at tight end.

The Broncos' offense has been red hot lately, but one specific Bronco has seemingly been nowhere to be found the past two weeks. After bringing in 79 receiving yards on six catches against the Commanders in Week 13, Evan Engram has been effectively non-existent in the Broncos' offense with three total catches in that time.

Engram, the former Jaguar, is going to have a chance to turn in a revenge for the Broncos against his old team. He spent the prior three seasons of his career with the Jaguars, including a 114-reception season in 2023. He has been off and on all season as a Bronco, but can make his mark this weekend with a strong performance.

Evan Engram has the perfect chance to make the Jaguars pay for releasing him this past spring

After dealing with a few injuries last year in Jacksonville, Engram was a cap casualty from a brutal Jaguars team and never even got a chance on Liam Coen's team. When healthy, Engram was still a solid and reliable tight end, but it was clear the Jaguars didn't see as much value in him anymore. Their lack of faith in him ultimately led him to Denver, where he helped them win their matchup against the Commanders.

The Broncos are going to need a lot out of their offense this week, and a productive Engram puts the Broncos in their best shape. He had just one reception on Sunday against the Packers, but it was a major conversion for the Broncos on third and long. He's still been incredibly clutch for the Broncos, even on the days that he isn't the focus of Sean Payton's game plan.

Coach Payton has mentioned before that Engram is one of those players whom they can game plan into and out of a game depending on matchups, and Sunday presents a great matchup for him. The Jaguars struggle with the pass rush and could look to blitz more often, which could lead to Engram being open and having a chance to catch-and-run more frequently. Plus, never bet against a player with a chance to prove his old team wrong.