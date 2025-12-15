Week 15 proved to be a pivotal one across the NFL, but not for big wins and major moments. Injuries to franchise stars such as Micah Parsons and Patrick Mahomes dominate the story lines from this week and will undoubtedly carry into the 2026 season as well. For the Chiefs, they are out of the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

As for the rest of the division, the Broncos and Chargers took care of business in matchups that can best be described as interesting and competitive. Denver knocked off a Packers team that entered the week as the second seed in the NFC, while the Chargers handed the Chiefs their crushing blow. LA kept their divisional hopes alive, but by a thread.

The Broncos were the first AFC team to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, and are looking for more. They have the inside track to the conference's top seed, but need to wrap up the division before they can truly look there. Denver can bring home a division crown with a win and a Chargers loss next week.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bottom falls out on Chiefs as Broncos hit new high

4) Las Vegas Raiders: 2-12

The Las Vegas Raiders are the first team in almost 25 years to be shut out twice in the same season, and that almost feels like not enough for this team. Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby are good, but not much else is going right for Las Vegas. This team is still years away from contention, and might be looking at their fourth coach in four years if they move on from Pete Carroll after this season.

3) Kansas City Chiefs: 6-9

Just when it felt like things couldn't get worse for the Chiefs, the bottom dropped out. Mahomes tore his ACL on Sunday in the final seconds against the Chargers, which was followed by Gardner Minshew throwing a game-sealing interception to eliminate the Chiefs from playoff contention. Mahomes' 2025 status is now up in the air, and it feels as though basically everything is on the table for the Chiefs this spring.

2) Los Angeles Chargers: 10-4

The Chargers did not look their best on Sunday against the Chiefs, but all wins count the same in the standings. Omarion Hampton has looked solid in his return to the field and presents a solid 1-2 punch with Kimani Vidal. The Chargers are still alive in the divisional hunt, but face a tough road test next week as they head to a Dallas team that can look like one of football's best and worst depending on the week.

1) Denver Broncos: 12-2

The Broncos are now in great standing to try and clinch the top seed in the AFC playoff picture and force the conference to run through Mile High. Denver's win over the Packers was the latest showing of their offense being more than capable of winning games, despite their rushing attack still being a work in progress. Denver faces another test this week as they host the Jaguars, who are currently the AFC's third seed. Also, Bo Nix is authoring a late MVP case.