2024 second round selection RJ Harvey is turning in one of the more interesting rookie seasons across the NFL this season. Harvey has been less than special as a rusher this year, but is quickly becoming one of the more prolific scorers in the league. Harvey has taken on a larger role in recent months as the Broncos have marched through the season, and has made his presence felt.

Since JK Dobbins' injury in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Harvey has become the starting back in Denver. Some of his yardage totals have been underwhelming; he only has one instance of 100 all-purpose yards this season, but his scoring chances haven't changed much. In fact, his chances of scoring opportunities have only increased throughout the season.

With his most recent rushing touchdown, Harvey recorded his tenth total touchdown on the season, the most of any rookie in the league. Beyond just his rookie standing, Harvey is reaching impressive levels in Broncos history. His ten scores are a feat that no Broncos back has achieved in an embarrassing amount of time, and it's about time someone ended this brutal stretch.

RJ Harvey is the first Broncos running back with double-digit scores since Melvin Gordon in 2021

With his rushing touchdown on Sunday afternoon against the Packers, RJ Harvey scored his 10th total touchdown of the season. His scoring has been a steady force for the Broncos all season, but has exploded since he became a starter. In fact, his 10 total scores are the most by a Broncos running back since Melvin Gordon during the 2021 season. This is a pretty incredible feat, considering how often running backs are featured in red zone offenses these days.

Harvey has scored four times in his last three games, and with three remaining, this could put him at 14 total touchdowns on his rookie campaign. If he were to hit that mark, it would be good for the fourth most in a single season in Broncos history. He would move into a tie with several other Broncos, and would have the most total scores by a Bronco since Demaryius Thomas in 2013. Even if he falls short of that mark and lands at 13, it would be the most since Knowshon Moreno in 2013.

In several ways, RJ Harvey has been better than advertised for the Broncos. While the pure yardage totals aren't quite there yet, he has been a force in the red zone and is pacing NFL rookies in terms of scoring the rock. Maybe his yardage numbers aren't the prettiest, but he is a certified touchdown scorer that Sean Payton's offense sorely needed.