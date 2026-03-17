Broncos cement themselves as AFC favorite with massive Jaylen Waddle trade

The Denver Broncos have added Jaylen Waddle to their roster following their major trade with the Miami Dolphins, finally finding their top wide receiver. Denver has been historically inactive to start free agency, driving fan frustrations to levels that no one saw coming. With their most recent move, fans can finally breathe a little easier when thinking about the 2026 season.

As for their offense, the Broncos finally have a game breaker at the wideout position. The Broncos' receiving core was solid last year, but effectively had zero capabilities to break the field and stretch vertically in the passing game. Waddle brings that ability and so much more to a Broncos offense that will be under a lot of pressure next year.

No one is a bigger winner from this move than quarterback Bo Nix, who was doing it all by himself last year. The likes of Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin were good for the Broncos last year, but proved that they are not to be relied upon as big play threats and don't strike that fear into a defense. With Waddle now in the fold, the Broncos can stretch the field, and Nix can finally be unlocked.

The Denver Broncos cemented themselves as the top team in the AFC heading into 2026

The reigning top seed in the AFC, the Broncos are cementing themselves as the favorites in the conference heading into 2026. The Broncos should have been in the Super Bowl last year, had Nix's ankle not held him out of the AFC title game against the New England Patriots, a game they still only lost by three points. The Broncos recognized their need to bring in a top offensive talent, and did so in a major way.

The Broncos are returning one of the NFL's best running back rooms with J.K. Dobbins returning and RJ Harvey having another year under his belt. The Broncos' room was elite before Dobbins got hurt, and expecting year-over-year progression from Harvey makes this duo incredibly scary entering the season. Expect more from Evan Engram, too, under the new play caller and former teammate Davis Webb.

The defense will once again be one of the top in football, truly cementing the Broncos as a legitimate Super Bowl threat heading into 2026. There were doubts around the Broncos over the past week, and those questions were well earned and valid. Despite reasonable doubts and concerns, the Broncos made the move that everyone was hoping for, and they'll be a Super Bowl favorite next year.