Broncos can't let themselves fall into major free agency trap at running back

One of the worst-kept secrets in all of football right now is that Sean Payton and Davis Webb need a new running back for the 2026 season. RJ Harvey provided solid value and clearly can find success on this team, but not even he believes he should be the starting running back heading into next year. Considering JK Dobbins' inability to remain healthy, a new face (or two) almost feels like a lock for the Denver Broncos.

In recent years, the importance of running backs has reemerged in the NFL. Teams were able to get by with day two and three selections for a few years, but with the zigs and zags of football trends, elite running backs are once again incredibly important. Maybe no back has been a bigger display of that importance this past year than unrestricted free agent Kenneth Walker.

Walker, who just won the Super Bowl MVP with the Seattle Seahawks, is set to hit the open market this month and should be an attractive option for the Broncos. With all of their newfound cap space, there's no reason the Broncos can't add a new starting back in free agency. They do need to be careful, however, not to fall into one of the biggest traps in NFL free agency.

The Denver Broncos cannot afford to hand out a bad contract to Kenneth Walker in free agency

The Broncos will likely be tied to every starting running back available in the coming weeks, and Walker might top that list. Despite how good he was in the playoffs, Denver cannot afford to fall into a trap and dish out a bad deal to Walker. The Broncos are seemingly one year into their championship window, and a bad contract, especially right after getting out from under the Russell Wilson contract, could immediately shorten the window.

The Broncos were one of football's best running teams before Dobbins' injury against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they committed minimal money to the position. Denver, if anything, was proof that a small financial commitment to the running back room can still work. They can't abandon this formula because their top guy last year got hurt, and risk major financial issues down the line.

Walker is a great back, let's not get it twisted, but his market might end up being a little ridiculous. Denver should be aggressive with their cap space, but not rash and unwise. Adding Walker at top dollar might seem like a great idea on paper, but the Broncos need to make sure they are filling other holes they have, especially at positions that might be more expensive than the backfield. Let's hope Walker ends up in Denver, but on a very reasonable contract, as his playoff performance is the one thing that could significantly drive up his price.