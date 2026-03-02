Broncos just dodged an irreversible mistake at running back thanks to Texans

The Denver Broncos know they have to upgrade the running back position in the 2026 offseason, but they don't need to be making any foolish trades for aging veterans.

The Houston Texans have reportedly made a trade for veteran running back David Montgomery, who is set to turn 29 years old this year, in exchange for a 4th-round pick and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs. The Lions are also getting a 2027 7th-round pick in the deal to sweeten the pot even more.

The fact that the Lions were able to get a player who could potentially start on their offensive line, along with 4th- and 7th-round picks, is absolutely bonkers. The Texans drastically overpaid, saving the Broncos from potentially making a colossal and irreversible offseason mistake. Not that GM George Paton would have made it anyway.

Texans' overpay in David Montgomery trade should be a relief for Broncos fans

David Montgomery would have been a fantastic option for the Denver Broncos for the short term had he been cut by the Lions. He might have even been a great option in a trade if the Lions were willing to give him up in a late-round pick swap. But this trade with the Texans indicates that the Lions were legitimately blown away by an offer, and they had to take it.

Montgomery is still a very solid player, averaging 5.0 yards per touch last season, but he's coming off of a down year, is going to be 29 this coming season, and you just can't trade three assets for a player like that when he's not a bona fide star at the position.

The Texans overreacted to their own running back situation, where Joe Mixon's playing days could be over. And the lack of a running game last season was part of what sunk the Texans' ship late in the season.

But there are other options available in free agency that should still be enticing to the Broncos. There could even be more enticing options via trade. The Broncos do have plenty of NFL Draft assets to work with, including their top three picks in this draft and multiple picks in the fourth round thanks to the Devaughn Vele trade with the New Orleans Saints.

They could be active in looking to acquire veteran talent on the trade market with that draft capital, but this trade is way too rich for a running back that is closing in on the age of 30 and has over 1,700 career touches.