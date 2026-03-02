Broncos finally fix running back problem in newest free agency predictions

The Denver Broncos are in a Super Bowl window, which means we should expect them to act accordingly when it comes to building the roster.

General manager George Paton has been preaching a selectively aggressive approach, but this year's free agency crop is pretty full of guys who can help this team win now, and they won't all break the bank.

In terms of the team's needs, the most immediate are the areas of the roster where starters are departing in free agency: Running back, tight end, and linebacker. We'll see if the Broncos try to bring back some of their own guys (they most likely will), or if they look to the outside for players to help this team get another Lombardi Trophy in the case. We're making our latest free agency signing predictions for the Broncos and trying to project a handful of moves that could make sense for the team when the negotiating period kicks off on March 11.

Broncos get aggressive for impressive NFL free agency haul in 2026 predictions

Prediction: Broncos sign RB Tyler Allgeier to 3-year deal

The Broncos were patient during the 2025 offseason, waiting for the right running backs to fall into their laps. Ultimately, you could also view that as the team really punting the need to where we are today. There isn't a Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, or Saquon Barkley hitting free agency this year, but. Tyler Allgeier could be a perfect fit for what the Broncos need.

Allgeier has been doing well with limited work behind Bijan Robinson for the past few years, but is ready for an expanded role once again. He will turn just 26 years old in April, so he's someone you feel like you could truly get a few years out of if it all works out.

THe Broncos have done well with these types of free agent signings in the past with guys like Brandon Jones and Malcolm Roach. Signing Allgeier gives a clear 1-2 punch at running back while leaving the door open for the NFL Draft and possibly even bringing back JK Dobbins.

Prediction: Broncos sign TE Daniel Bellinger to 3-year deal

The Broncos will probably have interest in bringing back starter Adam Trautman this offseason, but Trautman will also have strong interest from other teams with friends in high places on other NFL coaching staffs.

I wouldn't rule out the possibility of Trautman returning again, but if he does leave, the Broncos signing Daniel Bellinger is another move that makes a ton of sense. Bellinger won't turn 26 until September, he crossed paths for a year in New York with Broncos OC Davis Webb, and he's the prototype at the position in terms of size, athleticism, and blocking ability.

The nice thing about Bellinger is that you not only get a younger player at the position, but you raise the proverbial ceiling for what he can do in the passing game as well. And just like a Tyler Allgeier signing, bringing in someone like Bellinger leaves the door open for the NFL Draft, which includes a very deep class of players in 2026.

Prediction: Broncos sign LB Kaden Elliss to 2-year deal

Part of me is convinced that the Broncos are just going to run it back with Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad at the linebacker position. Another part of me is convinced that they want to start fresh at that position.

The Broncos have to keep in mind that they felt it was necessary to upgrade the talent substantially at linebacker last offseason by bringing in Dre Greenlaw, so why would they now invest in the two guys they tried to replace less than a year ago? It doesn't completely make sense to run it back.

I'm trying to think of a world in which Dre Greenlaw is back on this team as well. Is Greenlaw the guy you give the green dot? If the Broncos don't feel they can rely on Greenlaw, they will probably move on before free agency. It wouldn't be shocking to see them bring back Singleton and sign someone like Kaden Elliss as a replacement for Greenlaw/Justin Strnad.

Elliss is one of the best blitzing and pass rushing linebackers in the NFL. He's elite on all three downs and would be able to play with his younger brother, Jonah, in Denver. But once again, this would represent a bit of a short-term fix.

Prediction: Broncos sign LB Devin Lloyd to 4-year deal

A total reset of the linebacker position cannot be ruled out for the Broncos. Although you'd prefer to at least have some familiarity at the position, you can give Talanoa Hufanga the green dot and upgrade the talent across the board at linebacker.

Signing Devin Lloyd to a four-year deal would probably represent the Broncos' most substantial free agency investment, and it would mean moving on from Singleton, Strnad, and Greenlaw. And in this instance, the Broncos get a couple of new off-ball linebackers that they feel can upgrade the middle of the defense significantly.

Lloyd was a first-round pick out of Utah in 2022, and is an impact player on all three downs. He's likely going to get a deal north of $20 million per season, but that might just be the cost of keeping this Denver defense elite.

These types of free agent signings would allow the Broncos to go after young players on the offensive line, and then add depth and future starters at tight end, linebacker, and safety. They could also take another swing at receiver and running back in the draft to add more depth to those positions.