3 insanely obvious landing spots for Alex Singleton if Broncos let him leave

It's not a surprise that Alex Singleton might be the most notable Denver Broncos free agent this offseason, but John Franklin-Myers could also hold that title. Thankfully, the Broncos were able to extend a trio of their own players during the bye week in the regular season, so the free agency period got a bit easier.

With the news that Denver is placing a second-round tender on Ja'Quan McMillian, it's clear that the front office is wanting to chip away at this to bring back players they view as crucial to this Super Bowl-caliber operation.

But it's never a guarantee who returns and who departs. If Singleton ends up leaving in free agency, there are a few spots that make a ton of sense.

Obvious landing spots for LB Alex Singleton if Denver Broncos let him leave in free agency

Buffalo Bills

One of the more notable fits, the Broncos lost Jim Leonhard to the Buffalo Bills, as Leonhard is now Buffalo's next defensive coordinator. Buffalo's defense left a bit to be desired this past season, and the linebacker room definitely needs improved.

Unfortunately for Buffalo, this team likely won't be able to go on a spending spree and may have to be more calculated in free agency. Singleton would make a ton of defense for the Bills. He could follow Leonhard in an obvious 'connection' there, and the Bills would get to 'steal' a free agent from a team that sent them packing in the playoffs.

Dallas Cowboys

The new Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator is Christian Parker. Parker was the defensive backs coach in Denver for a few seasons and did overlap with Singleton in 2022 and 2023. Yes, Parker was just a position coach, but Parker is going to change things up a bit with the Cowboys, who could make sweeping personnel changes on defense.

Singleton's best season in the NFL was probably that 2023 season where he finished with 177 total tackles. The Cowboys would get a floor-raiser at the position and someone who would be able to adequately relay the play-calls from Parker. Given how talented the Cowboys offense is, getting a linebacker who can run the show would be a huge help in getting the defense to even an average spot.

Green Bay Packers

Singleton was with the Philadelphia Eagles from the 2019-2021 seasons. In 2021, Jonathan Gannon was the defensive coordinator, and Singleton had a fine season, putting up 137 total tackles in 16 games. Gannon is now the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.

Notably, the Packers have a free agent linebacker in Quay Walker who might price his way out of the city. If that's the case, the Packers could opt to sign Singleton, as he'd clearly know what defense Gannon wants to run and could wear the green dot for the unit, which does have a good bit of talent.