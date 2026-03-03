NFL insider hints Broncos may finally do what fans want most in free agency

Everyone in the Denver Broncos' organization and fan base knows one thing is true after witnessing the way the 2025 season unfolded: An upgraded running game is a non-negotiable in 2026.

Sean Payton noted after the season was over that he was looking at the run scheme for answers as to why that area of the team struggled, but the tension was there all season long. The Broncos had a lot of success through the first 10 weeks of the season when JK Dobbins was healthy, but it still felt like sporadic success.

NFL insider Albert Breer named the Broncos as a possible team to make one of the biggest splashes for a running back in NFL free agency, and it would be something once thought to be just a pipe dream. With Breece Hall getting franchise tagged by the Jets, the focus shifts to players like Kenneth Walker, the Super Bowl MVP of the Seattle Seahawks. With Walker not getting tagged, the Broncos have a chance to swoop in and snatch him away.

Broncos named as possible landing spot for Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker in free agency

Here is what Breer had to say regarding Walker and the Broncos' potential involvement:

"The tag also helps to further define the running back market. It leaves Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III alone as the top back on the market, and Walker will probably wind up getting somewhere between $12 million and $16 million per season, from a team like the Seahawks, Broncos or Chiefs. It also makes Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr. the clear-cut No. 2 guy on the market, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Etienne pulls down $10 million per year."



- Albert Breer

If nothing else, it seems like the Broncos are poised to be one of the teams raising the market at the running back position, and big players on the big players.

The question isn't really whether or not the Broncos should be in on the big-name free agent running backs, but to what degree? How much are they really willing to pay to upgrade the player personnel at this position?

With the Broncos having a legitimate chance at contending for a Super Bowl, there's really no price that should scare them off when it comes to the running back position and being involved at the top of the market.

You can't really put a price on competing for a Super Bowl right now, especially with a couple of years left on Bo Nix's rookie contract. Kenneth Walker has been a steady and reliable presence in the running game for the Seahawks with three seasons of 1,100 yards from scrimmage or more in his first four years, and he's just 25 years old.

Getting more playmakers to surround Bo Nix is essential, and getting someone who just played a key role in winning a Super Bowl might be even better. As soon as the Super Bowl ended, almost everybody crossed Walker off of their free agency wish lists because it was assumed that he would be retained by Seattle one way or another.

Now, with the Seahawks seemingly letting Walker hit free agency, the Broncos have a chance to make a big splash. And at least from what Albert Breer is saying, they're giving indications that they might be willing to pay top dollar to address arguably the team's biggest roster need.