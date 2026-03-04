The Denver Broncos are going to have their work cut out for them this spring, and everyone knows it. The Broncos did a great job retaining their own talent before the season began, but still have a few starters set to hit the open market. While the likes of John Franklin-Myers are widely expected to find a new home, that is not the case for everyone.

The Broncos played three starting inside linebackers last year, two of whom are now free agents. The third, Dre Greenlaw, could end up becoming a cap space casualty in the coming weeks. Regardless of what the Broncos do, this position group is going to get a serious makeover this spring.

There are plenty of options for George Paton and his group, especially considering the depth of the inside backer group in this year's draft. Another option for them would be to retain at least one of their two pending free agents: Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. For good, bad, or indifferent, the perception of Singleton inside the building in Denver appears to be overwhelmingly positive. Considering these factors and that he is Vance Joseph's green dot, his return to the Broncos might be more likely than some would like to think.

The Denver Broncos are reportedly ready to bring back team captain Alex Singleton

According to Zac Stevens of DNVR, the Denver Broncos have already started to make a push to keep Alex Singleton in Denver. Singleton has been with the Broncos for four seasons now, including the 2024 campaign that he missed most of due to a torn ACL. Despite consistent criticism from the fanbase, much of which was warranted, Singleton's play improved throughout the season and peaked with a game-changing forced fumble of James Cook in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills.

Singleton would be one of the more coveted free agents on the inside linebacker market, and he has plenty of other factors going his way. As mentioned before, he calls Joseph's defense on the field and is widely regarded as a very intelligent player. He has always been understood to be a leader on and off the field, and his 2025 bout with cancer only proved that point more.

While his play on the field is very fairly questioned, it can't be denied how important a leader he has been for the Broncos. It would be hard to believe that Paton and Joseph would run back the same trio up the middle, let alone another year older. Could the Broncos possibly be looking to pair Singleton with a rookie from this year's loaded class?