Broncos make puzzling Round 1 selection in latest 2026 NFL mock draft

Last year, the Denver Broncos shocked many by drafting Jahdae Barron with their first-round pick. It's clear that Barron was the highest-rated player on the Broncos board, and despite not really needing another defensive back, Denver made the move.

In year one, Barron hardly made an impact, but it's not always about the rookie season. Denver surely has plans for Barron, but one has to wonder if this was truly the right move for the team with someone like TreVeyon Henderson still on the board at that time. On paper, the Broncos not only have the best defense in the NFL, but the team's secondary is easily the most talented.

However, in a recent mock draft, Denver is again seen using their first-round pick on a defensive back in another puzzling move.

Denver Broncos take Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in Round 1 of latest mock draft

Jordan Reid of ESPN rolled out a two-round mock draft, and the Broncos made a puzzling Round 1 selection to say the least:



"30. Denver Broncos

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo



Getting more offensive playmakers for quarterback Bo Nix might be an option here, but the Broncos could use this pick to make their already-stout defense even stronger. Toledo has turned into a Group of 5 defensive factory (see: Quinyon Mitchell, 2024), and McNeil-Warren is the next prospect up. He would bring a diverse skill set to the Broncos' secondary, with his 20% defensive completion percentage allowed being the best among all FBS defensive backs last season."



Denver's second-round pick was Notre Dame receiver Malachi Fields:



"62. Denver Broncos

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame



The Broncos get quarterback Bo Nix some help here with Fields, a big perimeter presence who's capable of winning down the field. He also plays with enough physicality to garner tough targets in intermediate areas."

I personally just do not get the fascination with a Round 1 safety for the Broncos. Sure, it's never a bad idea to build on a strength, but the Broncos are at the point to where the needs on offense are getting a bit urgent and might need pushed to the top of the to-do list in the NFL Draft.

Reid mocked Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren to the Broncos. Even with Brandon Jones having just one year left on his deal, the Broncos were able to field a top-5 safety duo in the NFL thanks to the free agency market, so one has to wonder if the Broncos are even interested in a Round 1 safety given their recent tendencies.

McNeil-Warren is a first-round prospect, but I struggle to see how this would make a lot of sense for the Broncos. In this specific mock from Reid, the Broncos passed up on other prospects like Clemson tackle Blake Miller, Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston, Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter, and Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon, who would all make more sense for the Broncos.

There is a discussion to have here as well regarding positional value. Every position on the football field is valuable, but would Denver really grab a Round 1 safety with more valuable positions like defensive and offensive tackle being passed up?

To me, the process here would be a bad one if Denver ended up with a defensive back. Denver snags Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields in the second round of Reid's mock, which does make up for the Round 1 safety a bit.